Inter fire five past Frosinone to leave hosts looking over shoulder

Champions Inter Milan took their Serie A points tally up to 92, claiming a sixth consecutive top-flight victory over relegation-threatened Frosinone at the Stadio Benito Stirpe.

Unbeaten in six Serie A matches (W1, D5) but still just two points clear of the drop ahead of kick-off, the pressure was firmly on the hosts, who started positively, forcing a low save from Yann Sommer. Nonetheless, Frosinone found themselves trailing when Davide Frattesi provided an unorthodox finish to turn home Marcus Thuram’s deflected cross.

The Canarini could have been level shortly after but Sommer was at full stretch to push away Marco Brescianini’s whipped effort that looked destined for the top corner. Seven of Inter’s last eight Serie A games had seen exactly one first-half goal – a trend that continued here as Walid Cheddira thundered his strike onto the crossbar late in the half.

Much like the first period, Frosinone started on the front foot once more, testing Sommer on multiple occasions and seeing Emanuele Valeri drag a shot wide. Looking like the more likely side to strike next, the hosts came close through Nadir Zortea, who called Sommer into action following a swift break.

However, the Canarini’s profligacy soon came back to haunt them, relying on the crossbar to keep out Yann Bisseck’s header shortly before Marko Arnautovic tucked in his first goal since February, rounding off a well-worked Inter move.

With the contest slipping out of reach, Eusebio Di Francesco’s side passed up further opportunities to cut the deficit, allowing the visitors to eventually coast to a comfortable victory.

Substitute Tajon Buchanan curled low into the corner minutes before Lautaro Martinez ended his seven-game goal drought with his 24th league strike of the campaign. As the clock ticked towards full time, Thuram then added another, clinically chipping in Inter’s fifth shot on target.

Frosinone will now turn their attention to a trip to midtable AC Monza, searching for their first away league win of the campaign before returning home for a relegation six-pointer against Udinese where they will need to improve on a record of just two victories in 11 games at the Stadio Benito Stirpe (D3, L6).

As for Inter, a mammoth 21-point gap between them and second-placed AC Milan could increase further still in their final two league fixtures.

