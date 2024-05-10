David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club

David Moyes says leaving West Ham is right for him and club

David Moyes won the Europa Conference League with West Ham last season
David Moyes won the Europa Conference League with West Ham last seasonReuters
West Ham United's David Moyes (61) said leaving after the end of the season was the right move for him and the Premier League club and he hoped to continue his career elsewhere.

The east Londoners announced on Monday that the Scot, a former Manchester United and Everton manager, was leaving by mutual agreement when his contract expired.

Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui (57) is expected to replace Moyes.

"I’m really comfortable with the situation, I’m comfortable with the board, and everything’s fine," the Scot, speaking publicly for the first time about the move, told reporters ahead of Saturday's final home game against relegation-threatened Luton Town.

"I’ve been away from my family for a long time now, so we’ve had lots of discussions and I think it’s the right decision for both parties. We’ll go our separate ways after four-and-a-half years that have been brilliant.

"I love football, and I want to stay involved in football. I’m one of a small group to have managed over 1,000 games, most of which have been in the Premier League, where lots of good managers come and go."

Moyes returned for a second spell at the London Stadium in 2019 and guided West Ham to their first major trophy since the FA Cup in 1980 when they won the Europa Conference League last season.

The Hammers are ninth in the standings with 49 points. Their final match of the season is at reigning champions Manchester City on May 19th.

"I’d hoped that we’d be pushing for Europe again at this stage of the season, but we’ve just dropped out of it," said Moyes, whose side were trounced 5-0 by seventh-placed Chelsea last weekend.

"We’re still pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League though, and if we can finish in the top 10 that would be excellent for us."

Follow West Ham's game against Luton Town with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMoyes DavidWest HamLuton
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Luton and Nottingham Forest to cause problems for West Ham and Chelsea
Man City have chance to squeeze Arsenal in Premier League title race with Fulham trip
Nuno and Nottingham Forest disappointed at appeal loss but time to move on
Show more
Football
Alaves level late to keep Girona sweating on second spot in LaLiga
Football Tracker: Stuttgart see off Augsburg, Brest avoid defeat to keep up Euro push
Updated
Inter fire five past Frosinone to leave hosts looking over shoulder
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Updated
Kylian Mbappe announces expected departure from PSG at end of season
Vinicius Junior very close to first Ballon d'Or win, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Stefano Pioli wants AC Milan to finish season on high after six-match winless run
Ange Postecoglou has no qualms in disappointing King Charles and relegating Burnley
Most Read
Endrick in but Casemiro and Richarlison out of Brazil's Copa America squad
Defending champion Elena Rybakina withdraws from Italian Open with illness
Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem to retire at end of season
Bayer Leverkusen become first-ever European team to go 49 matches unbeaten

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings