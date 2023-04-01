Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez will undergo surgery on his foot and is expected to be ruled out until next year

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Luton vs. Tottenham - Saturday 13:30 CET

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Jordan Clark (Ankle Injury)

Sambi Lokonga (Thigh Injury)

Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)

Dan Potts (Ankle Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Bryan Gil (Muscle Injury)

Ivan Perisic (Knee Injury)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Manor Solomon (Knee Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Brennan Johnson (Leg Injury)

Giovani Lo Celso (Thigh Injury)

Burnley vs. Chelsea - Saturday 16:00 CET

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Darko Churlinov (Injury)

Hjalmar Ekdal (Knee Injury)

Johann Gudmundsson (Muscle Injury)

Benson Manuel Hedilazio (Ankle Injury)

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Nathan Redmond (Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Ben Chilwell (Thigh Injury)

Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)

Romeo Lavia (Ankle Injury)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Benoit Badiashile (Groin Injury)

Trevoh Chalobah (Injury)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee Injury)

Reece James (Hamstring Injury)

Everton vs. Bournemouth - Saturday 16:00 CET

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Dele Alli (Muscle Injury)

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Andre Gomes (Calf Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

Lloyd Kelly (Calf Injury)

Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle Injury)

Chris Mepham (Muscle Injury)

Alex Scott (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Fulham vs. Sheffield United - Saturday 16:00 CET

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Tosin Adarabioyo (Injury)

Steven Benda (Knee Injury)

Adama Traore (Thigh Injury)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

George Baldock (Calf Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)

Max Lowe (Ankle Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)

Ben Osborn (Groin Injury)

Will Osula (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kenny Tete (Injury)

John Fleck (Calf Injury)

Man Utd vs. Brentford - Saturday 16:00 CET

Manchester United

WON'T PLAY:

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)

Lisandro Martinez (Foot Injury)

Sergio Reguilon (Injury)

Jadon Sancho (Suspended)

Luke Shaw (Muscle Injury)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder Injury)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Knock)

Joshua Dasilva (Thigh Injury)

Rico Henry (Knee Injury)

Ben Mee (Knock)

Kevin Schade (Hip Injury)

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest - Saturday 18:30 CET

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Eberechi Eze (Muscle Injury)

Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)

Jefferson Lerma (Thigh Injury)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

James Tomkins (Calf Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Danilo (Thigh Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Naouirou Ahamada (Ankle Injury)

Odsonne Edouard (Thigh Injury)

Nuno Tavares (Muscle Injury)

Brighton vs. Liverpool - Sunday 15:00 CET

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Julio Enciso (Knee Injury)

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Stefan Bajcetic (Calf Injury)

Diogo Jota (Red Card)

Cody Gakpo (Knee Injury)

Curtis Jones (Red Card)

Caoimhin Kelleher (Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

West Ham vs. Newcastle - Sunday 15:00 CET

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

None

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Harvey Barnes (Ankle Injury)

Sven Botman (Knee Injury)

Joe Willock (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Cresswell (Thigh Injury)

Joelinton (Calf Injury)

Callum Wilson (Thigh Injury)

Wolves vs. Aston Villa - Sunday 15:00 CET

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

None

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Emil Buendia (Knee Injury)

Moussa Diaby (Injury)

Kortney Hause (Knee Injury)

Boubacar Kamara (Injury)

Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)

Alex Moreno (Injury)

Jordan Ramsey (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Leon Bailey (Thigh Injury)

Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)

Arsenal vs. Man City - Sunday 17:30 CET

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Jurrien Timber (Knee Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)

Rodri (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gabriel Martinelli (Muscle Injury)