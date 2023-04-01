Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:
Luton vs. Tottenham - Saturday 13:30 CET
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Giovani Lo Celso (Thigh Injury)
Burnley vs. Chelsea - Saturday 16:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
Johann Gudmundsson (Muscle Injury)
Benson Manuel Hedilazio (Ankle Injury)
Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Benoit Badiashile (Groin Injury)
Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee Injury)
Reece James (Hamstring Injury)
Everton vs. Bournemouth - Saturday 16:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
Fulham vs. Sheffield United - Saturday 16:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Man Utd vs. Brentford - Saturday 16:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)
Lisandro Martinez (Foot Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest - Saturday 18:30 CET
WON'T PLAY:
Jefferson Lerma (Thigh Injury)
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Naouirou Ahamada (Ankle Injury)
Odsonne Edouard (Thigh Injury)
Brighton vs. Liverpool - Sunday 15:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
None
West Ham vs. Newcastle - Sunday 15:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
None
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Aaron Cresswell (Thigh Injury)
Wolves vs. Aston Villa - Sunday 15:00 CET
WON'T PLAY:
None
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Arsenal vs. Man City - Sunday 17:30 CET
WON'T PLAY:
WON'T PLAY:
Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)
QUESTIONABLE: