Who's missing: Martinez out until 2024 as United's injury crisis deepens

Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez will undergo surgery on his foot and is expected to be ruled out until next year
Manchester United's Lisandro Martínez will undergo surgery on his foot and is expected to be ruled out until next year
Profimedia, Flashscore
A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Luton vs. Tottenham - Saturday 13:30 CET

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Jordan Clark (Ankle Injury)

Sambi Lokonga (Thigh Injury)

Gabriel Osho (Knee Injury)

Dan Potts (Ankle Injury)

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY:

Rodrigo Bentancur (Knee Injury)

Bryan Gil (Muscle Injury)

Ivan Perisic (Knee Injury)

Ryan Sessegnon (Thigh Injury)

Manor Solomon (Knee Injury)

Alfie Whiteman (Ankle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Brennan Johnson (Leg Injury)

Giovani Lo Celso (Thigh Injury)

Burnley vs. Chelsea - Saturday 16:00 CET

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Darko Churlinov (Injury)

Hjalmar Ekdal (Knee Injury)

Johann Gudmundsson (Muscle Injury)

Benson Manuel Hedilazio (Ankle Injury)

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Nathan Redmond (Injury)

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY:

Marcus Bettinelli (Injury)

Ben Chilwell (Thigh Injury)

Wesley Fofana (Knee Injury)

Romeo Lavia (Ankle Injury)

Christopher Nkunku (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Benoit Badiashile (Groin Injury)

Trevoh Chalobah (Injury)

Carney Chukwuemeka (Knee Injury)

Reece James (Hamstring Injury)

Everton vs. Bournemouth - Saturday 16:00 CET

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Dele Alli (Muscle Injury)

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Andre Gomes (Calf Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

Lloyd Kelly (Calf Injury)

Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle Injury)

Chris Mepham (Muscle Injury)

Alex Scott (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Fulham vs. Sheffield United - Saturday 16:00 CET

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Tosin Adarabioyo (Injury)

Steven Benda (Knee Injury)

Adama Traore (Thigh Injury)

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

George Baldock (Calf Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)

Max Lowe (Ankle Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)

Ben Osborn (Groin Injury)

Will Osula (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Kenny Tete (Injury)

John Fleck (Calf Injury)

Man Utd vs. Brentford - Saturday 16:00 CET

Manchester United

WON'T PLAY:

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Kobbie Mainoo (Ankle Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)

Lisandro Martinez (Foot Injury)

Sergio Reguilon (Injury)

Jadon Sancho (Suspended)

Luke Shaw (Muscle Injury)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Injury)

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder Injury)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Knock)

Joshua Dasilva (Thigh Injury)

Rico Henry (Knee Injury)

Ben Mee (Knock)

Kevin Schade (Hip Injury)

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest - Saturday 18:30 CET

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Eberechi Eze (Muscle Injury)

Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)

Jefferson Lerma (Thigh Injury)

Matheus Franca (Injury)

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

James Tomkins (Calf Injury)

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Danilo (Thigh Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Wayne Hennessey (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Naouirou Ahamada (Ankle Injury)

Odsonne Edouard (Thigh Injury)

Nuno Tavares (Muscle Injury)

Brighton vs. Liverpool - Sunday 15:00 CET

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Julio Enciso (Knee Injury)

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Stefan Bajcetic (Calf Injury)

Diogo Jota (Red Card)

Cody Gakpo (Knee Injury)

Curtis Jones (Red Card)

Caoimhin Kelleher (Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

None

West Ham vs. Newcastle - Sunday 15:00 CET

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

None

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Harvey Barnes (Ankle Injury)

Sven Botman (Knee Injury)

Joe Willock (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Cresswell (Thigh Injury)

Joelinton (Calf Injury)

Callum Wilson (Thigh Injury)

Wolves vs. Aston Villa - Sunday 15:00 CET

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

None

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Emil Buendia (Knee Injury)

Moussa Diaby (Injury)

Kortney Hause (Knee Injury)

Boubacar Kamara (Injury)

Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)

Alex Moreno (Injury)

Jordan Ramsey (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Leon Bailey (Thigh Injury)

Tim Iroegbunam (Surgery)

Arsenal vs. Man City - Sunday 17:30 CET

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Jurrien Timber (Knee Injury)

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)

Rodri (Red Card)

QUESTIONABLE:

Gabriel Martinelli (Muscle Injury)

