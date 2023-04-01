Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:
Fulham v Man Utd - Saturday 13.30pm
WON'T PLAY:
Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)
Lisandro Martinez (Foot Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Brentford v West Ham - Saturday 4pm
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder Injury)
Keane Lewis-Potter (Calf Injury)
Burnley v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Benson Manuel Hedilazio (Ankle Injury)
Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)
Everton v Brighton - Saturday 4pm
WON'T PLAY:
QUESTIONABLE:
Man City v Bournemouth - Saturday 4pm
WON'T PLAY:
Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)
Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle Injury)
QUESTIONABLE: None
Sheffield United v Wolves - Saturday 4pm
WON'T PLAY:
Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)
Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)
Joseph Hodge (Shoulder Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Thigh Injury)
Oliver McBurnie (Groin Injury)
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Muscle Injury)
Newcastle v Arsenal - Saturday 6.30pm
WON'T PLAY:
Elliott Anderson (Back Injury)
Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)
Jacob Murphy (Shoulder Injury)
Emile Smith Rowe (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - Sunday 3pm
WON'T PLAY:
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Thigh Injury)
Gonzalo Montiel (Muscle Injury)
Emiliano Buendia (Knee Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Luton v Liverpool - Sunday 5.30pm
WON'T PLAY:
Juel Mads Andersen (Thigh Injury)
Andrew Robertson (Shoulder Injury)
QUESTIONABLE:
Tottenham v Chelsea - Monday 8pm
WON'T PLAY: TBC
WON'T PLAY: TBC
QUESTIONABLE: TBC