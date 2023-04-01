Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United

A number of players will be ruled out of the latest round of Premier League fixtures through illness, suspension or injury.

Take a look at who's out and who's questionable with our guide below:

Fulham v Man Utd - Saturday 13.30pm

Fulham

WON'T PLAY:

Issa Diop (Foot Injury)

Man Utd

WON'T PLAY:

Casemiro (Ankle Injury)

Amad Diallo (Knee Injury)

Tyrell Malacia (Muscle Injury)

Lisandro Martinez (Foot Injury)

Jadon Sancho (Suspended)

Luke Shaw (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Tosin Adarabioyo (Injury)

Kenny Tete (Injury)

Adama Traore (Thigh Injury)

Brentford v West Ham - Saturday 4pm

Brentford

WON'T PLAY:

Mikkel Damsgaard (Knock)

Joshua Dasilva (Thigh Injury)

Rico Henry (Knee Injury)

Kevin Schade (Hip Injury)

Ivan Toney (Suspended)

West Ham

WON'T PLAY:

Alvarez E. (Yellow Cards)

QUESTIONABLE:

Shandon Baptiste (Shoulder Injury)

Keane Lewis-Potter (Calf Injury)

Burnley v Crystal Palace - Saturday 3pm

Burnley

WON'T PLAY:

Louis Beyer (Knock)

Josh Cullen (Yellow Cards)

Crystal Palace

WON'T PLAY:

Dean Henderson (Thigh Injury)

Michael Olise (Thigh Injury)

James Tomkins (Calf Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Hjalmar Ekdal (Knee Injury)

Lyle Foster (Illness)

Benson Manuel Hedilazio (Ankle Injury)

Michael Obafemi (Thigh Injury)

Everton v Brighton - Saturday 4pm

Everton

WON'T PLAY:

Dele Alli (Muscle Injury)

Andre Gomes (Calf Injury)

Brighton

WON'T PLAY:

Julio Enciso (Knee Injury)

Solomon March (Knee Injury)

Jakub Moder (Knee Injury)

Danny Welbeck (Muscle Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Seamus Coleman (Knee Injury)

Pervis Estupinan (Injury)

Man City v Bournemouth - Saturday 4pm

Man City

WON'T PLAY:

Kevin De Bruyne (Thigh Injury)

Bournemouth

WON'T PLAY:

Tyler Adams (Thigh Injury)

Lewis Cook (Red Card)

Ryan Fredericks (Calf Injury)

Emiliano Marcondes (Ankle Injury)

Neto (Ankle Injury)

Darren Randolph (Illness)

QUESTIONABLE: None

Sheffield United v Wolves - Saturday 4pm

Sheffield United

WON'T PLAY:

Chris Basham (Ankle Injury)

Tom Davies (Injury)

John Egan (Ankle Injury)

Daniel Jebbison (Muscle Injury)

Max Lowe (Ankle Injury)

Rhys Norrington-Davies (Muscle Injury)

Will Osula (Muscle Injury)

Wolves

WON'T PLAY:

Hugo Bueno (Thigh Injury)

Joseph Hodge (Shoulder Injury)

Pedro Neto (Thigh Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Thigh Injury)

Oliver McBurnie (Groin Injury)

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Muscle Injury)

Newcastle v Arsenal - Saturday 6.30pm

Newcastle

WON'T PLAY:

Elliott Anderson (Back Injury)

Harvey Barnes (Ankle Injury)

Sven Botman (Knee Injury)

Alexander Isak (Groin Injury)

Javier Manquillo (Groin Injury)

Lewis Miley (Illness)

Jacob Murphy (Shoulder Injury)

Sandro Tonali (Suspended)

Arsenal

WON'T PLAY:

Gabriel Jesus (Muscle Injury)

Thomas Partey (Muscle Injury)

Emile Smith Rowe (Knee Injury)

Jurrien Timber (Knee Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Matt Targett (Injury)

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - Sunday 3pm

Nottingham Forest

WON'T PLAY:

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Thigh Injury)

Gonzalo Montiel (Muscle Injury)

Divock Origi (Groin Injury)

Chris Wood (Thigh Injury)

Aston Villa

WON'T PLAY:

Emiliano Buendia (Knee Injury)

Kortney Hause (Knee Injury)

Tyrone Mings (Knee Injury)

Alex Moreno (Injury)

Jacob Ramsey (Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Danilo (Thigh Injury)

Felipe (Knee Injury)

Jhon Duran (Toe Injury)

Luton v Liverpool - Sunday 5.30pm

Luton

WON'T PLAY:

Juel Mads Andersen (Thigh Injury)

Reece Burke (Injury)

Sambi Lokonga (Thigh Injury)

Dan Potts (Ankle Injury)

Liverpool

WON'T PLAY:

Stefan Bajcetic (Calf Injury)

Luis Diaz (Personal Reasons)

Andrew Robertson (Shoulder Injury)

Thiago (Hip Injury)

QUESTIONABLE:

Amari Bell (Thigh Injury)

Jordan Clark (Ankle Injury)

Tottenham v Chelsea - Monday 8pm

Tottenham

WON'T PLAY: TBC

Chelsea

WON'T PLAY: TBC

QUESTIONABLE: TBC