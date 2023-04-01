Manchester United's Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez and Shaw return to training

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez and Shaw return to training
Manchester United's Ten Hag happy as Casemiro, Martinez and Shaw return to training
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag
Manchester United's Erik ten Hag
Reuters
Manchester United's Casemiro (31), Lisandro Martinez (25) and Luke Shaw (28) have returned to training and could be available for Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, manager Erik ten Hag (53) said on Friday.

United have been plagued by injuries this season and are languishing eighth in the table, nine points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal. They ended last year with a 2-1 loss at Nottingham Forest which kept the pressure firmly on the Dutch manager.

"It is positive they are back on the training ground and they will go back to the team and then to 100% match fitness," Ten Hag told reporters.

"We have more choice in this moment in the squad to put out a starting 11 and create a bench that is stronger.

"(Christian) Eriksen will return, Antony will return, Amad Diallo will return."

French forward Anthony Martial, who has been sidelined for more than a month with an undisclosed illness, is still not available.

"We want the players to be fit and in this moment he is not," Ten Hag said. "We have to make him fit, it's his job as well."

The manager said little on Jadon Sancho when asked about the forward's move back to Borussia Dortmund on loan. Sancho made only three appearances this season after a public fall-out with his manager.

"I hope he is doing well, I wish him the best of luck," Ten Hag said.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, who struck a deal to take a minority stake at Manchester United last month, is expected to attend Sunday's game at Old Trafford against Spurs who are fifth in the standings on 39 points, six behind leaders Liverpool.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueCasemiroMartinez LisandroShaw LukeManchester UnitedTottenham
Related Articles
Sergio Reguilon returns to Spurs after unsuccessful Manchester United loan spell
Erik ten Hag not distracted by Ratcliffe investment in Manchester United
Ten Hag hopes returning familiar faces can boost Man Utd consistency
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, West Ham tracking Gimenez
Updated
Guinea Bissau target first Cup of Nations victory in tough test against hosts
Speedy transfer business boosts Tottenham ahead of Manchester United trip
Chelsea boss Pochettino worried about 'complicated' Nkunku hip injury
Lazio hit with stand closure after monkey chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku
Werner's Chelsea struggles don't worry Spurs boss Postecoglou
Football Tracker: Hosts Qatar kick off Asian Cup, Bayern make Bundesliga return
Erling Haaland still out but Kevin De Bruyne could start for Manchester City at Newcastle
Who's Missing: Injuries and AFCON cause issues for Chelsea and Fulham
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Dortmund seal Maatsen loan, West Ham tracking Gimenez
O'Sullivan battles back to beat Hawkins and book Masters semi-final spot, Murphy awaits
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Who's Missing: The Premier League stars in AFCON and Asian Cup action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings