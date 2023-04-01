Erik ten Hag not distracted by Ratcliffe investment in Manchester United

Profimedia
Less than a week after British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe (71) became a minority stakeholder at Manchester United, manager Erik ten Hag (53) is concentrating on the club's next game against Nottingham Forest rather than being distracted with the new setup.

The Dutchman has yet to speak to anyone from Ratcliffe's INEOS group as he has been busy during the Christmas period, during which United defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on Tuesday and then face Forest away on Saturday.

"I look forward. They want to work with me, I want to work with them, we will have the conversations, the meetings," Ten Hag told a press conference referring to the INEOS group who will take over management of the club's football operations.

"I'm focused on the game so far, so I said no (to talks). In this moment I don't want to have distractions. In the coming days, weeks, there will be time for us, then I'll know more.

"I think it's a good thing, it's very positive. We are looking really forward to work together. INEOS wants to work with me in this structure and I want to work with them."

Current Premier League standings
Flashscore

The manager is also waiting on players to return from injury but not for the trip to Forest.

"It will be a similar squad as we had against Villa," Ten Hag told reporters.

"Mid-January we expect many players back. Mason (Mount), Casemiro, (Lisandro) Martinez, (Tyrell) Malacia, so we expect Harry Maguire, of course."

At the halfway point of the season, United are seventh in the standings, trailing leaders Liverpool by 11 points.

Despite their injury problems, United came back from 2-0 down to beat high-flying Villa, something which Ten Hag takes a lot of comfort from.

"We proved, despite all the setbacks, I think not any team can deal with so many setbacks as we had," the manager said.

"Number of points, we are not satisfied, but you have to be pleased. When we have all the players back, the squad is strong. Against Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, the top three teams in the league, we went head-to head... we can beat anyone."

United take on a Forest side fresh from a 3-1 win away to Newcastle United on Tuesday, in what was new manager Nuno Espirito Santo's second game in charge.

"With them, you see the reaction with a new manager coming in. You see the spirit, we have to be ready for that," Ten Hag said.

Forest are 16th on 17 points.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

