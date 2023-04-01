Team of the Week: Donyell Malen and Arsenal's midfielders make their mark

Rice and Saka were at their best over the weekend

Every week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the top performers from recent matches and puts them into a team based on our internal player rating system.

Here is our latest Team of the Week:

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana (Manchester United) 8.8

Few players in world football have explored both the highs and lows of our rating system as extensively as Andre Onana this season, and that trend continued at the weekend as the 27-year-old turned in the best performance of any goalkeeper.

He was tested by Aston Villa time and time again but was equal to almost everything they threw at him, making eight saves and preventing 1.56 expected goals to help Manchester United secure a huge win.

Defenders

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) 8.6

Another man to impress for United in their 2-1 win at Villa Park was Diogo Dalot, who was one of the most important players at both ends of the pitch for his side.

He set up the winning goal with an absolute peach of a cross, but every bit as important and impressive as that were the countless last-ditch blocks and tackles that he made in his own box.

Montassar Talbi (Lorient) 8.6

Montassar Talbi, who was playing for Tunisia at AFCON less than three weeks ago, was Lorient's most impressive player in the 2-0 win at home to Reims that moved them out of the Ligue 1 bottom two.

He was a colossus in the centre of defence, making three tackles, two blocks, two interceptions and seven clearances, including one goal-line intervention to ensure his team kept their first clean sheet since the start of November.

David Hancko (Feyenoord) 8.7

In a Rotterdam derby that Feyenoord needed to win to keep alive their narrow title chances, Slovak centre-back David Hancko stepped up to the occasion.

He gave his side the lead in the 57th minute with the coolest of penalties and prevented goals as well as scoring one, making one particularly important clearance off the line.

Maximillian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart) 9

Plenty of people are calling for Maximillian Mittelstadt to be called up by Germany after his performance at the weekend, which speaks volumes about how good he was.

The Stuttgart left-back put his team ahead with a lovely touch and volley inside the box at the end of the first half and defended his side of the pitch excellently for the remainder of the match.

Midfielders

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 9.2

Arsenal were a joy to watch in their 6-0 thrashing of West Ham, and captain Martin Odegaard was at the heart of almost everything good that they did.

The Norwegian playmaker got two assists with two perfect through balls and made seven key passes in total, taking more touch of the ball (123) than anyone as he ran the show from start to finish.

Declan Rice (Arsenal) 9.5

Declan Rice was already a top player when he was at West Ham, but he showed against his former club that he's developed a huge amount since then, becoming a complete midfielder.

The Englishman has been put on set-piece duty in recent weeks and showed why on Sunday, getting two assists with two sumptuous dead-ball deliveries. To top it all off, he then went and made it 6-0 with a stunning strike from outside the box.

Artur Gajdos (Trencin) 10

A perfect 10! It's not often that our system gives a player the highest score possible, so we can confidently say that Artur Gajdos produced what will go down as one of the performances of the season at the weekend in Slovakia.

The 20-year-old absolutely tore Kosice to pieces in a 4-0 win, making nine key passes and creating three big chances on his way to getting a goal and an assist. Both goal contributions were sublime too, with the assist being a glorious right-footed cross from deep and the goal being a curling left-footed strike from outside the box.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) 9.4

The third Arsenal man to make it into our team this week, Bukayo Saka was at his scintillating best against West Ham as he moved into 10 league goals for the season.

He got the first of his two goals from the penalty spot before later making it 5-0 after cutting inside from the right-hand side of the box and curling the ball into the far corner.

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) 9.5

From one Arsenal academy product to another; Donyell Malen bagged a brace for the second time in less than a month in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over Freiburg.

Playing closer to the centre of the pitch than usual, he formed an excellent partnership with fellow striker Niclas Fullkrug, being set up by the German for both goals. He did most of the work himself though, producing two thunderbolts to get his eighth and ninth league goals of the campaigns.

Ismael Saibari (PSV) 9.5

PSV continued their charge to the Eredivisie title with a 5-1 win against Volendam, and their standout player was Moroccan talent Ismael Saibari, who has clearly put AFCON disappointment well behind him.

The attacking midfielder got his team back on level terms with a drilled strike on his weaker foot and then set up his team's third goal with a lovely lofted through ball.