Team of the Week: Paqueta the pick of the bunch with a playmaking masterclass

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta was brilliant against Wolves
At the start of each week, Flashscore scours the world's best leagues for the previous weekend's top performers and puts them into a team based on our internal player ratings system.

Here's our latest Team of the Week of the 2023/24 campaign.

The latest TOTW
Goalkeeper

Andre Onana (Manchester United) - 8.7

It's been a difficult first few months in England for Andre Onana to say the least, but he was back to his best in his side's 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Anfield

The 27-year-old made eight saves, five of which kept out shots from inside the box, to ensure that the hosts didn't score despite having an xG of 2.66.

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 9.2

The stand-out player for the other side in one of the world's biggest derbies was Trent Alexander-Arnold, who did everything he could to help his side break the deadlock. 

Starting at right-back before moving into midfield, he made six key passes, created two big chances and won eight out of 10 duels. 

Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich) - 8.7

Kim Min-Jae has been one of the bright sparks of what has been a mixed season for Bayern Munich, and that continued to be the case against Stuttgart.

He headed in a free-kick to score the second goal in their 3-0 win and made six clearances and six interceptions to help them keep a clean sheet. 

Kim Min-Jae against Stuttgart
David Hancko (Feyenoord) - 8.9

David Hancko was another centre-back to play a big part at both ends of the pitch at the weekend with the Slovakian being a creative force for Feyenoord.

In their 4-0 win over Heracles, he got an assist with a perfect flick-on from a corner and created three clear-cut chances in total. 

Mateusz Bartolewski (Ruch Chorzow) - 8.5

In a relegation battle six-pointer in Poland, Mateusz Bartolewksi stepped up to the occasion for Ruch Chorzow. 

The left-back was rock-solid at the back and set up their 88th-minute equaliser with a lovely cross, putting him onto four goal contributions in his last five games. 

Midfielders 

Teji Savanier (Montpellier) - 9.1

Montpellier got their first win in seven matches against Metz, thanks in large part to star playmaker Teji Savanier. 

He set up their only goal with an excellent delivery from a corner, could have had more assists if his teammates were more clinical, and worked hard defensively.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle) - 9.1

Newcastle produced one of their best performances in their 4-0 win over Fulham, and so too did Bruno Guimaraes. 

The Brazilian ran the show in midfield, winning nine out of 14 duels and making five key passes, one of which led to an assist.

 Darius Olaru (FCSB) - 9.0

Darius Olaru has been one of the players of the season in Romania, getting 10 goals in 20 games, and the last two came at the weekend. 

He opened the scoring with a lovely volley and made it 2-0 with an equally as impressive strike from the edge of the box. He also won seven out of 12 ground duels and completed nine out of nine long passes.

Forwards

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 9.1

Cole Palmer has been a revelation since joining Chelsea at the start of the season, and once again looked their best player last time out against Sheffield United. 

He made it 1-0 with a poacher's goal from inside the box and set up his side's second with the coolest of square balls across the face of goal.

 Andre Luis (Moreirense) - 9.3

Brazilian striker Andre Luis has begun to really find his form in Portugal in recent weeks and took things up a notch at the weekend. 

He played a part in three goals in Moreirense's 5-2 win over Portimonense, setting up their first and second before scoring their third. 

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) - 9.8

The player of the weekend according to our player ratings system was West Ham's Lucas Paqueta, and it's easy to see why. 

He was simply a joy to watch against Wolves, assisting all three of his side's goals, and all three of them came from beautiful through balls. 

Mentions
