Fantasy Premier League: Injury problems mean a tough time for FPL players

This Fantasy Premier League preview will be different to all the others because there is too much chaos amongst the English clubs, all revolving around injuries, which makes the game so much harder.

The most important issue last week was whether Mohamed Salah (13.2) should be captain or vice-captain. Whoever did not have the Egyptian in either role probably saw a tangible drop in the rankings. All because he produced a goal and an assist in the clash with Crystal Palace, which earned him 13 points. On the other hand, Erling Haaland (14.0), who was the most popular captain in that round, didn't even start against Luton due to injury.

Obviously, in such a case, if any player had Haaland as captain, a vice-captain took over the role. If it was Salah, you'd have enjoyed 26 points. If it was Heung-Min Son (9.7), you would have picked up an even bigger score. The Tottenham man scored once and provided two assists. If you had anyone else as vice-captain, for the most part, you wouldn't have gained much.

The whole thing will, of course, continue in the next round, as Haaland's status is still unclear. The Norwegian did not travel with City to their Champions League match in Serbia, and Pep Guardiola has stated that he will be examined regularly and his condition will be assessed day by day and week by week. So the signs aren't good, although Haaland isn't definitely ruled out against Crystal Palace this weekend.

Friday press conferences

In fact, there have been so many injuries at Premier League clubs in recent days that it is impossible to say anything with absolute certainty ahead of the managers' press conferences on Friday. The problem is that the FPL deadline is Friday evening and some conferences will end late in the afternoon. So one simply has to keep on top of all the information and make last-minute decisions.

The Haaland dilemma is just a drop in the ocean of problems for FPL players. Newcastle will be without the suspended Kieran Trippier (6.9) and Anthony Gordon (6.2) picked up an injury against Milan in Europe.

A number of players may also have a problem with the goalkeeper position. It's still unclear what's going on with Alphonso Areola (4.2), and we'll find out from David Moyes. In the last game against Liverpool, Sam Johnstone (4.6) left the pitch before the final whistle due to injury. Roy Hodgson is likely to speak about his condition. However, he was not the only goalkeeper who did not finish his match the previous weekend.

Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez (4.7), who did not finish the match against Everton, could be out. The same is definitely true for Reece James (5.4), who suffered yet another injury and will miss several months again...

What about transfers?

I know people who, at the moment, have several players in their squad who will definitely not play this weekend in the league or are 50/50. What to do in such a situation? Of course, you could be tempted to make a few transfers and spend eight or 12 points on them, but I would nevertheless advise calmness.

Many players will be rested over the Christmas and New Year period, and buying new players does not necessarily mean that they will definitely be out on the pitch. However, lost points will not be returned by anyone. I am of the opinion that it is safe to play one round even with an incomplete line-up, and then wait patiently until January when the Wildcard will be back in play. Above all though, wait until the managers' press conference and see what they have to say. Maybe Haaland is already healthy and will be ready to play? Who knows?

Who to buy?

Well, in this round, I am on the same wavelength as Radim and I strongly recommend you buy Pedro Porro (5.4) or Dominic Solanke (6.7), so there is hardly any need for me to duplicate his statements, as he has explained excellently why you should buy them. I will, however, add one other name myself...

Raul Jimenez (5.3) - Obviously not a sure transfer and a guarantee of many points, but more of a daring proposition for players who have good personnel in their squad and can afford such a risky move. Fulham, after a very poor start to the season, have been a revelation in the previous two games, in which Marco Silva's side twice won 5-0. The Mexican scored three goals in those games, so it is possible to take a risk. He is likely to be a three-round purchase as he will have a difficult schedule from New Year's Day onwards, but he could give you an advantage over the festive period.

Radim Horák (one of the best Czechs playing in FPL)

Pedro Porro (5.4) - in terms of value for money, the Tottenham right-back is currently among the top defenders in the game. In his last six games, he has shot 13 times at the opponent's goal, making him the best defender in that respect. Regarding chances created, he is second only behind Trent Alexander-Arnold (8.2), who is almost three million more expensive. The Spaniard has four assists in his last five games, and in the absence of James Maddison (7.8), he has become one of their most creative assets. Their fixtures for the rest of the year are promising too, and this week they head to Nottingham Forest. He is the hottest commodity among defenders at the moment.

Dominic Solanke (6.7) - The Englishman, of all players in the league, has taken the most shots (22) and had the highest xG (4.79) in the last six league rounds. We are talking about Bournemouth's best striker, who has been in electric form recently. He scored his eighth league goal in the last round, contributing to their sensational victory at Manchester United. Manager Andoni Iraola is slowly starting to find success, as his team's style of play is finally bringing results too. Bournemouth will play against Luton, Nottingham and Fulham in the next three rounds and Solanke only costs 6.6 million. He is really worth it.

Alexander Isak (7.6) - Finally, one surprise and a big point of difference for players ahead of the next round. In the week, Newcastle lost at home to Milan in the Champions League and thus finished fourth in their group, dropping out of the Champions League. The Magpies have had a lot of injury problems in recent weeks, so there was certainly rejoicing at St. James' Park with the return of Callum Wilson. Nonetheless, Isak is the starting striker and, having only come on from the bench in the Champions League, I'm almost certain he will be playing from the start in the league. Although his goalscoring form is not the best, my advice is to be patient and give him a chance.