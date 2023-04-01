Premier League Team of the Week: Paqueta & Kulusevski hit form before festive period

The festive period is starting to roll around which means plenty of Premier League fixtures and another Team of the Week!

Our side is selected using Flashscore's dedicated player ratings system - let's see who stood out over the weekend.

Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana (Manchester United) - 8.7

Andre Onana helped to ensure that Manchester United picked up a valuable point away against Liverpool, keeping a clean sheet in a 0-0 draw.

The goalkeeper has had plenty of critics this season but looked solid between the sticks for United, making eight saves.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 9.2

Another standout performer during Liverpool's stalemate with United was Trent Alexander-Arnold who proved a threat all game with his excellent attacking play.

The full-back was given plenty of freedom to create chances and ended up making six key passes while also setting up one big chance that wasn't taken by his teammates.

Alexander-Arnold did his bit defensively as well, winning eight duels and making three tackles.

Dan Burn (Newcastle United) - 8.2

Newcastle have been decimated by injuries over the last month but the return of Dan Burn proved to be a welcome one during their 3-0 win against Fulham.

Not only did Burn get on the score sheet, but he was also dominant in defence and won all seven of his aerial duels.

He also completed 88% of his attempted passes and made four interceptions in a solid all-round display.

Alex Moreno (Aston Villa) - 8.1

Suspension for Lucas Digne meant Aston Villa handed Alex Moreno his first Premier League start of the season in their feisty 2-1 win against Brentford.

Moreno impressed at both ends of the pitch, even equalising for the visitors after making a clever run to head in unmarked at the back post.

That goal gave Villa the platform to go on and win the match - cementing themselves in second place.

Midfield

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) - 8.9

Two first-half goals for Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham to an impressive 3-0 win against Wolves.

The Ghanaian first struck a superb effort into the bottom corner before doubling his tally with a neat finish 10 minutes later.

Kudus was a constant threat throughout the match and is proving to be a really clever signing by the Hammers.

Amadou Onana (Everton) - 8.4

Amadou Onana netted his first Premier League goal of the season in Everton's 2-0 win away at Burnley.

On top of his goal, the midfielder was superb both on and off the ball, making one key pass, winning five duels, intercepting twice and making two tackles.

Onana's dominant performance earned him an 8.4 rating, the highest of any player in that fixture.

Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United) - 9.1

The second of three Newcastle players to make our Team of the Week, Bruno Guimaraes put in a player of the match display during the Magpies' 3-0 win against Fulham.

The Brazilian got one assist and created two big chances, all while maintaining a 90% pass accuracy and touching the ball 141 times.

His starring role in Newcastle's midfield ensured the hosts managed to end a disappointing week on a high note.

Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United) - 8.1

Anthony Gordon also excelled over the weekend for Newcastle, picking up an assist in their win at St. James' Park.

His creativity from out wide helped the Magpies dominate against the 10 men of Fulham, with Gordon making four key passes.

On another day the winger might have gotten on the scoresheet too after hitting the woodwork.

Attack

Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) - 9.0

Dejan Kulusevski played an important role in Spurs' 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest, setting up Richarlison's opener before adding a goal himself in the second half.

The winger caused problems for Forest all evening with his clever passing, creating two big chances as Spurs won their second game on the bounce.

Kulusevski appears to be thriving in a more creative role in the absence of James Maddison, much to the delight of Tottenham supporters.

Kulusevski celebrates against Forest AFP

Cole Palmer (Chelsea) - 9.1

Cole Palmer was on hand to put a dampener on Chris Wilder's Sheffield United return, scoring in a 2-0 triumph for Chelsea to hand the Blades their first loss under their new boss.

The forward also provided the assist for the Blues' second goal, nicely setting up Nicolas Jackson.

Palmer further created another big chance and maintained a 92% pass accuracy as he continued to shine as Chelsea's most creative player.

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham) - 9.8

Saving the best until last, Lucas Paqueta was almost unplayable during West Ham's 3-0 win against Wolves.

The Brazilian got a hat-trick of assists after setting up all three goals with well-timed passes and was a creative threat throughout the match for the Hammers.

On top of his chance creation, Paqueta also completed four out of five attempted dribbles and was fouled three times in a dominant midfield display. A 9.8 rating also earns him our Player of the Week award.