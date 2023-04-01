Premier League Team of the Week: Tavernier, Gibbs-White catch the eye

A heap of top performances were on display as the Premier League returned following the third international break of the season.

Using Flashscore's player rating algorithm, it's time to take a look at the Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Andre Onana, 8.4 (Manchester United)

Manchester United have started to hit some form with three wins in succession and with goalkeeper Andre Onana recording a third clean sheet in a row.

The Cameroon international was superb in the Red Devils' 3-0 win at Everton, shutting the hosts out with six saves.

Defence

Trent Alexander-Arnold, 8.2 (Liverpool)

It was a tough afternoon for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he had to contend with Jeremy Doku as Liverpool escaped with a 1-1 draw against Manchester City.

It would be a difficult task for any right-back, yet he still emerged as a net positive as he struck a fine effort to drag his team level after Erling Haaland's opener.

Alexander-Arnold picked up a pass near the edge of the area and arrowed a low effort into the far corner, which made sure the spoils were shared.

Pau Torres, 8.2 (Aston Villa)

Pau Torres had a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon as Aston Villa came back to beat injury-hit Tottenham 2-1.

The Spaniard won seven duels and made one goal-line clearance, but his biggest contribution came as a thumping header to bring Villa level before half-time.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, 8.3 (Arsenal)

Oleksandr Zinchenko was Arsenal's top player in their win against Burnley and the Ukrainian has done it once again as the Gunners edged Brentford 1-0.

Zinchenko completed a match-high 70 passes, created two chances and made a crucial goal-line clearance to deny Neal Maupay.

Anthony Gordon, 8.3 (Newcastle)

A tireless performance from Anthony Gordon helped injury-hit Newcastle to a romping 4-1 win over Chelsea.

Gordon grew into proceedings in the second half, first setting up Jamaal Lascelles' goal before finding the net himself with a low finish into the far corner.

He also earned Reece James a sending-off in between with the Chelsea right-back getting caught out by the winger's pace.

Marcus Tavernier, 9.2 (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth's campaign seems to have kicked into life of late and the performances of Marcus Tavernier have been a pivotal part of that.

The 24-year-old scored twice in the Cherries' 3-1 win away at Sheffield United, finishing clinically for the game's opener before converting an effort at the back post.

Midfield

Pascal Gross, 8.6 (Brighton)

Brighton's 3-2 victory at Nottingham Forest was their first in the Premier League since September and Pascal Gross had a useful influence on proceedings.

The German midfielder created a match-high six chances for his teammates and came away with two assists, providing for both Evan Ferguson and Joao Pedro in the first half.

Willian, 8.5(Fulham)

Willian was on hand to ensure Fulham emerged with three points as they downed Wolves 3-2 on Monday night.

The 35-year-old winger was tidy in possession throughout but was decisive when called upon to convert both of two penalties awarded to the Cottagers, including one deep into second-half stoppage time.

Morgan Gibbs-White, 9.0(Nott'm Forest)

He may have ended up on the losing side, but Morgan Gibbs-White was a huge threat for Forest against Brighton.

Offensively, the 23-year-old proved menacing with four chances created and 13 touches in the opposition box, while he also dispatched his penalty calmly to reduce his team's arrears.

Jeremy Doku, 8.7(Manchester City)

Jeremy Doku was electric in City's draw with Liverpool and gave Alexander-Arnold a real headache defensively.

The nippy 21-year-old winger seemed to be everywhere down the left flank, completing a whopping 12 dribbles and creating four chances - both match-highs.

Defensively, he won 18 ground duels and made three tackles.

Joao Pedro, 9.5 (Brighton)

Starting as a substitute against Forest, Joao Pedro ensured he took his opportunity when called upon following an injury to Ansu Fati.

Pedro scored twice in the Seagulls' win at the City Ground to earn himself a deserved 9.5 rating - the highest of the week.

The Brazilian first headed in a powerful header after an excellent cross from Gross before converting a second-half penalty.