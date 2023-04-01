Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
Gabriel heads in Arsenal's third goal of six against West Ham
Gabriel heads in Arsenal's third goal of six against West Ham
Reuters
Arsenal's demolition of West Ham United did not surprise manager Mikel Arteta (41) who said he had a gut feeling his players would right recent wrong against their London rivals.

The Gunners romped to a 6-0 victory on Sunday - their biggest away win in the Premier League - as they reminded Liverpool and Manchester City that they intend to play a big role in the title race.

It was sweet revenge for the 2-0 home defeat by West Ham in December and a League Cup loss to David Moyes' team in November.

"Time to beat West Ham; we all knew it," Arteta said when asked about the mood in the squad before the game.

"We all had it in our tummies and we knew it would be a tough match and we had to do certain things better in both boxes than we had in the previous match. We certainly did today."

Last week's defeat of leaders Liverpool put Arsenal back in the thick of the title race but a trip to West Ham looked awkward on paper given recent experiences.

But Arsenal were sensational, with Bukayo Saka scoring twice and Declan Rice scoring and having two assists against his old club as the north London side moved back to within two points of Liverpool and level on points with champions City.

Saka missed a penalty last season against West Ham as Arsenal were held to a 2-2 draw, having led 2-0. It was one of a series of results that scuppered Arsenal's title hopes.

This time, Saka converted from the spot to put his team 2-0 ahead after being taken down by West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

It was his 50th goal for Arsenal, making him the youngest player to reach that landmark for the club since 1978.

"He's proving everybody wrong that he can do it. I had doubts whether he was going to take the penalty or not because of what happened but it shows you as well how mature he is and how determined he is to go to the next level," Arteta said.

"And today what he's done with the penalty as well shows that he wants to learn from a situation and make it right and that shows a lot of personality."

Saka said his teammates had "smelt blood" at West Ham and had gone for the kill.

Arteta added: "What I smell is a team that wants to be better and better. The way they trained this week they are totally focused after Liverpool, saying now it's a big test and now we have to go to another level to beat West Ham."

Check out the match report from the London Stadium with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSaka BukayoAreola AlphonseRice DeclanWest HamArsenal
Related Articles
'We went for the kill': Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice lead Arsenal to statement win
Rampant Arsenal hit dreadful West Ham for six in London derby hammering
Bukayo Saka likely to be fit as cautious Arsenal visit to city rivals West Ham
Show more
Football
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli
Updated
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid
Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa
McTominay on the money again as Man Utd seal late win at Aston Villa
Stuttgart keep Champions League charge going in comfortable win against Mainz
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings