Rampant Arsenal hit dreadful West Ham for six in London derby hammering

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Rampant Arsenal hit dreadful West Ham for six in London derby hammering
Rampant Arsenal hit dreadful West Ham for six in London derby hammering
Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes (C) celebrates after scoring their third goal
Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes (C) celebrates after scoring their third goal
AFP
Arsenal’s Premier League title bid received a welcome boost as they blew past West Ham United at the London Stadium in a 6-0 victory, leaving the Hammers winless in seven competitive fixtures since defeating the Gunners in December.

Still in high spirits after a potentially pivotal victory over title rivals Liverpool last week, Arsenal put West Ham to the sword in the first half here.

The Gunners created plenty of early openings before breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute when William Saliba nodded in Arsenal’s 11th league goal from a corner this season – a Premier League high.

Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka (R) scores their second goal from the penalty spot
AFP

Bukayo Saka was looking menacing, and after coming close on multiple occasions, the 22-year-old added his name to the scoresheet, netting from the spot following a trip from Alphonse Areola to become the youngest Arsenal player to reach 50 goals for the club in over 45 years.

Still reeling, West Ham were dealt another hammer blow when former captain Declan Rice recorded his second set-piece assist, this time teeing up Gabriel Magalhães for a simple close-range header.

Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal
AFP

By first-half stoppage time, home fans were pouring out of the London Stadium as Leandro Trossard curled a stunning effort into the top-right corner to mark Arsenal’s 8,000th league goal.

That nightmare 15-minute period left the hosts with an impossible task after the break, even with the knowledge that the last time Arsenal were 4-0 up at half-time was the iconic 4-4 draw with Newcastle United in 2011.

Arsenal's English midfielder #41 Declan Rice (L) reacts after scoring their sixth goal
AFP

Sadly, for the home support that remained, there was to be no fairytale comeback. Just after the hour mark, Saka bagged his second of the game with a simple low finish before Rice added to the humiliation with a fierce strike from distance three minutes later.

Mikel Arteta brought on 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri as the visitors coasted to an emphatic result – West Ham’s worst home league defeat since 1963. David Moyes’ side had only lost two home league games this term (W5, D4), but a chastening defeat here ends a run of six home league games without a loss (W3, D3).

Match stats
Flashscore

Meanwhile, the significant margin of victory does the Gunners’ GD a world of good, matching Manchester City’s +31 as they go level on points with the champions, just two behind league leaders Liverpool.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Player ratings
Flashscore

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRice DeclanArsenalWest Ham
Related Articles
From Maddison to Doku: The top Premier League signings of the season so far
Lack of cover means players unlikely to leave Arsenal in January says Arteta
Bukayo Saka likely to be fit as cautious Arsenal visit to city rivals West Ham
Show more
Football
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Updated
Hernandez goal helps AC Milan edge to narrow win over reigning champions Napoli
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli
Updated
Manager David Moyes at a loss to explain West Ham's capitulation against Arsenal
Isaac Romero inspires Sevilla to vital victory over Atletico Madrid
Atalanta extend impressive winning streak with convincing away victory over Genoa
Mikel Arteta had gut feeling Arsenal would punish West Ham in historic victory
McTominay on the money again as Man Utd seal late win at Aston Villa
'We went for the kill': Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice lead Arsenal to statement win
Stuttgart keep Champions League charge going in comfortable win against Mainz
Most Read
Haller and Kessie lead Ivory Coast to magical home AFCON title over Nigeria
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Muller slams Bayern's lack of 'guts' in damaging loss to Leverkusen
Football Tracker: Granada take lead against Barcelona, AC Milan edge to win over Napoli

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings