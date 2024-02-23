Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents

The Europa Leauge final will be held in Dublin on May 22nd

All eyes were on who would draw heavyweights Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League's round-of-16 draw on Friday and we now know the full schedule for the next knockout phase in March.

Liverpool will be relatively pleased to have drawn Czech champions Sparta Prague compared to what else was on the table. However, Sparta’s victory over Galatasaray in the first knockout stage proved they are no pushovers.

Bayer Leverkusen, meanwhile, picked up the longest possible trip of all in drawing Azerbaijan’s Qarabag, who knocked Braga out of the competition on Thursday.

Other standout ties include Roma drawing Brighton and Sporting meeting on-form Serie A side Atalanta. Italian giants AC Milan will be playing the other Prague team, Slavia. Three of the Europa League matchups are repeat clashes from the group stage.

The Europa Conference League draw was also made on Friday, with Aston Villa set to face Ajax in the next round.

The Europa League draw is as follows:

Sparta Prague vs Liverpool

Marseille vs Villarreal

Roma vs Brighton

Benfica vs Rangers

Freiburg vs West Ham

Sporting vs Atalanta

AC Milan vs Slavia Prague

Qarabag vs Bayer Leverkusen

The Conference League draw is as follows:

Servette vs Plzen

Molde vs Club Brugge

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK

Maccabi Haifa vs Fiorentina

Ajax vs Aston Villa

Royale Union SG vs Fenerbahce

Sturm Graz vs Lille

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv

Dates:

Both rounds of 16 will be held over two legs in March with the group-stage winners playing the return legs at home in each competition.

The first legs are scheduled for March 7th, with the second legs a week later on March 14th. However, due to an anticipated city clash between Benfica and Sporting in the Europa League, Sporting's first-leg match will be played on Tuesday (March 5th) instead.

Rules:

For the draws, the 16 teams were divided into two groups - the first consisting of the group-stage winners (seeded) and the second of the first knockout stage winners (unseeded).

The seeded teams could not draw each other and vice versa for the unseeded. Additionally, teams from the same national federation were not able to meet in the last 16.