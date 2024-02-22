Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties

Europa League roundup: Marseille knock Shakhtar out, Roma edge Feyenoord on penalties
Updated
Aubameyang became the Europa League's all-time top scorer
AFP
Marseille sealed their spot in the Europa League last-16 after second-half goals from Ismaila Sarr (25) and Geoffrey Kondogbia (31) helped the French side to a 5-3 aggregate victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. The result gives the Olympians their first win in eight matches across all competitions.

Having sacked Gennaro Gattuso on Monday following a dismal run of seven matches without a win in all competitions Marseille knew a positive response was needed with new boss Jean-Louis Gasset in the hot seat.

It was Shakhtar, however, who came flying out the blocks in the opening stages, and their early intent was rewarded when Eguinaldo was brought down by Jonathan Clauss in the box.

Georgiy Sudakov stepped up to the spot for the visitors and the talented midfielder confidently rolled the penalty into the bottom corner to give Shakhtar the lead.

Having struggled to create anything of note in the final third, Marseille found an equaliser against the run of play in the 23rd minute.

Amine Harit did well in the build-up to thread a neat pass into the path of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and the Gabonese striker took one touch to compose himself before slotting a clinical finish beyond Dmytro Riznyk to become the Europa League's all-time top scorer.

Armed with the momentum, the hosts looked to up the ante as the first half progressed, but clear-cut chances came at a premium as Harit blazed wastefully over on the stroke of half time.

Marseille emerged after the restart on the front foot, and Clauss came agonisingly close to firing the Olympians ahead when his powerful strike deflected narrowly wide of the far post.

Both sides continued to probe for the game’s all-important third goal as time ticked into the final half-hour, and the hosts finally made their pressure count with 16 minutes remaining, as Sarr rifled home a first-time finish after a clever flick-on from Aubameyang.

That goal relieved the pressure in the Stade Velodrome and Marseille swiftly added a third just seven minutes later, when Kondogbia swept home at the back post after a mix-up between captain Taras Stepanenko and Riznyk.

Needing two goals in the closing stages to send the tie into extra-time, the visitors threw everyone forward in pursuit of a late comeback, but Marseille comfortably held firm to book their place in Friday’s last-16 draw.

Marseille - Shakhtar match stats
StatsPerform

Flashscore Man of the Match: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille)

See all the match stats here.

Other late Europa League results:

Roma 1 Feyenoord 1 AET (Roma progress on penalties)

Sparta Prague 4 Galatasaray 1 (Sparta Prague progress on aggregate)

Sporting 1 Young Boys 1 (Sporting progress on aggregate)

All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Conference League roundup: Royale Union stun Frankfurt to progress to final 16
Guendouzi and Cataldi score as Lazio continue winning away against Torino
Late own goal sends Al Ittihad into all-Saudi Asian Champions League quarters clash
Kompany's 'drive' powered by family history as Burnley battle Premier League drop
Europa League roundup: Milan progress past Rennes despite loss, Qarabag dump Braga out
Conference League roundup: Dinamo edge past Betis into final 16, Ajax squeak through
Mayor explores San Siro revamp to keep Inter and AC Milan playing there
Liverpool show their mettle to produce memorable Anfield turnaround against Luton
