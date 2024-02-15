Europa League roundup: Galatasaray claim upper hand over Sparta Prague after thriller

Galatasaray beat Sparta Prague 3-2 in their first H2H meeting since 1997, earning a slim advantage in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League (UEL) play-off round tie.

A goal was the only thing missing during a blistering start for Sparta, as Qazim Laçi guided the ball wide from Jan Kuchta’s cross and Veljko Birmančević was denied by Fernando Muslera’s outstretched leg after intercepting a sloppy Kerem Demirbay pass.

Galatasaray soon grew into the game, though, with Mauro Icardi releasing Kerem Aktürkoğlu with a superb pass, but the winger was halted by equally impressive defending from Ladislav Krejčí.

Mere moments later, Demirbay was allowed to roam into the box uncontested, and the midfielder smashed the ball past Peter Vindahl at the near post.

Brian Priske’s side were showered with boos from fans at RAMS Park whenever they had the ball and there were plenty of big tackles, but they were spared a further setback when Dries Mertens’ attempt from Aktürkoğlu’s cutback trickled wide.

Sparta started strongly again in the second period but, this time, they made it count as Ángelo Preciado sent an outstanding strike into the bottom corner for his second goal in four matches having never previously scored for the club.

Having wasted two opportunities, Icardi was involved when Gala restored their lead on the hour mark, intercepting a lax pass from Ladislav Krejčí and laying the ball off for Dries Mertens to hit a strike that deflected in off the away side’s captain.

However, within a minute, the celebrations turned into frustration when Victor Nelsson was sent off for pulling down Birmančević as he raced through, and silence swiftly followed as a superb Preciado cross was headed in by Kuchta.

Lucas Torreira then came close to a winner with a header that was tipped over by Vindahl.

In the 80th minute, the numbers on the pitch joined the scoreline in parity, as Matěj Ryneš was shown a second yellow for catching Barış Yılmaz with an outstretched arm.

After Muslera bravely denied Tomáš Wiesner, Icardi capitalised to earn Galatasaray’s ninth consecutive win across all competitions and a hard-fought advantage going to Letná Stadium. Despite the late heartbreak, Sparta are far from out of the contest having won 11 of their last 12 competitive home fixtures.

