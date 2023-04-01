Serge Aurier joins Galatasaray on loan from Nottingham Forest

The right-back has led the hosts to the last eight of the African Cup of Nations, where they will face Mali in Bouake on Saturday.
At Galatasaray the 31-year-old will fill the gap left by the recent departure to Bayern Munich of Frenchman Sacha Boey.
Aurier, who has played for Lens, Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain in France, moved to the Premier League to join Tottenham in 2017 and signed for Forest in 2022.
He has also played for Villarreal in Spain in the 2021/2022 season.
He was part of the Ivory Coast team that won the 2015 African Cup of Nations.
Galatasaray, Turkey's most successful club, are locked in battle with arch-rivals Fenerbahce at the top of Turkish Super Lig.