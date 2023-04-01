Serge Aurier joins Galatasaray on loan from Nottingham Forest

Ivory Coast defender and captain Serge Aurier has joined Galatasaray from Nottingham Forest until the end of the season, the Turkish club announced on Friday.

The right-back has led the hosts to the last eight of the African Cup of Nations, where they will face Mali in Bouake on Saturday.

At Galatasaray the 31-year-old will fill the gap left by the recent departure to Bayern Munich of Frenchman Sacha Boey.

Aurier, who has played for Lens, Toulouse and Paris Saint-Germain in France, moved to the Premier League to join Tottenham in 2017 and signed for Forest in 2022.

He has also played for Villarreal in Spain in the 2021/2022 season.

He was part of the Ivory Coast team that won the 2015 African Cup of Nations.

Galatasaray, Turkey's most successful club, are locked in battle with arch-rivals Fenerbahce at the top of Turkish Super Lig.

FootballAurier SergeGalatasarayNottinghamPremier LeagueSuper LigTransfer News
