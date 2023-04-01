Rade Krunic joins Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan

Bosnia & Herzegovina midfielder Rade Krunic (30) has joined Fenerbahce on loan from AC Milan, the clubs said on Saturday.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Italian media reported that the Turkish club paid Milan around 5 million euros plus add-ons.

Krunic made over 120 appearances for Milan after joining in 2019 but the defensive midfielder only played 10 league games this season.

Fenerbahce signed former Italy captain and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci (36) on Thursday until the end of the season.

Fenerbahce lead the Turkish Super Lig standings with 50 points from 19 games, two ahead of Galatasaray.