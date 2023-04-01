Leonardo Bonucci joins Fenerbahce until end of season after leaving Union Berlin

Leonardo Bonucci joins Fenerbahce until end of season after leaving Union Berlin
Leonardo Bonucci made 10 just appearances for Union Berlin
Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci (36) has joined Turkish Super Lig leaders Fenerbahce until the end of the 2023/24 season, the club said on Thursday, after the defender ended his contract with Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Bonucci, who had spent 12 years at Juventus over two spells, made a switch to Union in September after a reported fallout with manager Massimiliano Allegri led to his exit from the Serie A club.

"Union have complied with the 36-year-old centre-back's wish to terminate his contract," the German club said.

Bonucci made 10 appearances for Union during his short stay, three of them in the Champions League. He scored one goal.

"Despite the sporting setbacks, it was an extraordinary time for me," Bonucci told the club website.

"Union really are a special club with a lot of closeness and solidarity."

Fenerbahce lead the Turkish top-flight standings on 50 points from 19 games, two ahead of Galatasaray.

