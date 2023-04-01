Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season

Jadon Sancho (23) has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Dortmund are set to pay a £3.4 million loan fee for the winger and cover part of his salary as he makes his return to Signal Iduna Park.

It is also noted that the Bundesliga side do not have an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

The move sees Sancho rejoin the club where he spent four seasons in which he scored 50 goals in 137 appearances and won the DFB-Pokal and German Supercup.

It earned him a £73 million switch to the Premier League with United, however, his stint at Old Trafford has failed to live up to expectations.

Sancho was separated from the United squad in September after a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, who criticised the England international's displays in training.

Having not received an apology from Sancho, who labelled himself a "scapegoat", Ten Hag elected to freeze him out of the side where he remained an outcast.

He hadn't featured in a matchday squad since United's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal with his last appearance coming in the win over Nottingham Forest in August.

The loan is set to be Dortmund's second from the Premier League this month having also homed in on Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.

The 21-year-old Dutchman also signed a two-year contract extension with the Blues until 2027 which contains a release clause.