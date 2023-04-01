Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United
Borussia Dortmund sign Jadon Sancho on loan from Manchester United
Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season
Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season
Profimedia
Jadon Sancho (23) has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan from Manchester United for the rest of the season.

Dortmund are set to pay a £3.4 million loan fee for the winger and cover part of his salary as he makes his return to Signal Iduna Park.

It is also noted that the Bundesliga side do not have an option to make the move a permanent one in the summer.

The move sees Sancho rejoin the club where he spent four seasons in which he scored 50 goals in 137 appearances and won the DFB-Pokal and German Supercup.

It earned him a £73 million switch to the Premier League with United, however, his stint at Old Trafford has failed to live up to expectations.

Sancho was separated from the United squad in September after a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag, who criticised the England international's displays in training.

Having not received an apology from Sancho, who labelled himself a "scapegoat", Ten Hag elected to freeze him out of the side where he remained an outcast.

He hadn't featured in a matchday squad since United's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal with his last appearance coming in the win over Nottingham Forest in August.

The loan is set to be Dortmund's second from the Premier League this month having also homed in on Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.

The 21-year-old Dutchman also signed a two-year contract extension with the Blues until 2027 which contains a release clause.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBundesligaSancho JadonManchester UnitedDortmundTransfer News
Related Articles
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho loan move
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Editors' Picks: Football takes centre stage on massive weekend for clubs and countries
Show more
Football
Napoli desperately need to kickstart their season against Salernitana
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern reach agreement for Dier, Dortmund sign Sancho
Updated
Thomas Tuchel confirms Spurs defender Eric Dier set to sign for Bayern Munich
'So humble': Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel toasts 'extraordinary' Franz Beckenbauer
Bayern bank on Kane for winning restart against Hoffenheim as Bundesliga returns
Qatar and Lebanon to kick off Asian Cup with two new coaches at the helm
Ex-England manager Eriksson reveals cancer battle, has 'about a year' to live
Updated
AFCON 2023: Who are the leading candidates to claim the Golden Boot?
Attack-minded Egypt enter AFCON with renewed confidence after recent near misses
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern reach agreement for Dier, Dortmund sign Sancho
Real Madrid reach Super Cup final after edging Atletico in eight-goal thriller
Australian Open draw throws up a number of first-round heavyweight clashes
Liverpool come from behind against Fulham in League Cup semi-final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings