Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho loan move

Jadon Sancho of Manchester United
Jadon Sancho of Manchester United
AFP
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are in talks over a loan deal for Jadon Sancho (23) which would see him rejoin the Bundesliga side, according to reports.

German journalist Florian Plettenburg claims both clubs are keen for a six-month deal to materialise with Sancho also keen on a return to his former side. However, it is also stated that a deal is dependent on United being open to sanctioning a loan switch.

Sancho joined United for a £73 million fee in 2021 but is currently an outcast following a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag questioned Sancho's performances in training before the club's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September with the 23-year-old firing back that he had been made a "scapegoat".

He refused to apologise and has since been trained away from the first-team squad. His last appearance came in United's win over Nottingham Forest on August 26th.

A potential move back to Dortmund would see Sancho resume his career in Germany, where enjoyed a stellar four-year spell.

The former Manchester City youth player scored 50 goals in 137 appearances for the club and won the DFB Pokal and German Super Cup before his switch to United.

