Five Premier League players who could use a January transfer

Five Premier League players who could use a January transfer
Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho
Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho
AFP
The January transfer window is right around the corner and there will be a host of Premier League players who could use it to gain a fresh start.

Be it to do with seeking more game time or simply for a change of scenery, it is a window of opportunity for clubs and players to address any pressing issues.

Here are five Premier League names who could use a move this January:

Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

To say Kalvin Phillips' £45 million move from Leeds to Manchester City has been disastrous would be an understatement.

Much of the talk has been about Phillips' consistent lack of game time, which even pushed Pep Guardiola to come out and publicly apologise for not selecting him.

The 28-year-old has played just 89 minutes in the Premier League this season which is far from ideal given Euro 2024 is approaching in the summer.

Phillips has still been selected to feature in Gareth Southgate's recent England squads, but he could be at risk of missing out should his lack of action continue.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Crossing the divide to Manchester United this time, it is difficult to see how Jadon Sancho's career at the club will continue after his public fallout with Erik ten Hag.

Sancho was dropped against Arsenal in September with Ten Hag citing his performances in training behind the decision - a claim the forward later criticised.

There was no let up from either party with Sancho told to train away from United's first-team squad and as it stands, his career at Old Trafford appears to be all but over.

Like Phillips, Sancho will also have an eye on Euro 2024, although that looks to be a pipe dream at present given the circumstances. His last international call-up came in October 2021.

Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Reuters

Despite a largely positive title-chasing 2022/23 campaign, Aaron Ramsdale's place at Arsenal has been rocked by the arrival of David Raya over the summer.

Ramsdale played every Premier League game last season and now finds himself playing second fiddle, despite Mikel Arteta stressing the need for "competition" between the sticks.

The 25-year-old will also have an eye on gaining his England place for the Euros in Germany next summer and his lack of game time could put his audition under threat.

Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Even though Chelsea have suffered a hefty amount of injuries this term, Noni Madueke has not been able to force his way into the line-up permanently.

That could come down to the number of attacking options also competing for limited spots in what is a bloated-looking Blues squad.

Madueke signed a seven-year deal after joining Chelsea last January and although he has recently gained a spot in the side, will he be able to hold it?

The winger is clearly very talented but there are holes in his game which at this stage are not getting filled any time soon.

Eric Dier (Tottenham)

Tottenham defender Eric Dier
AFP

It's looking like the end of the road for Eric Dier at Tottenham as he enters the final year of his contract in his 10th season with the club.

Dier has made just one Premier League start for Ange Postecoglou and it only came in the absence of first-choice pair Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

At one point, Postecoglou even elected to field a full-back duo of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in central defence ahead of him to really underline that he is on the fringes.

The option to negotiate a pre-contract to sign with foreign sides will be on the table for him in January, which could be his next move given his days in north London look numbered.

