Liverpool confirm Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara set to leave at end of season

Thiago (L) and Matip are leaving Liverpool
Thiago (L) and Matip are leaving LiverpoolAFP
Liverpool have confirmed long-term defender Joel Matip (32) and midfielder Thiago Alcantara (33) will leave upon the expiration of their contracts this summer.

The two players follow manager Jurgen Klopp, who is also departing once the season draws to a close.

Matip joined the Reds in 2016 from Schalke and was among the first signings made by Klopp, going on to appear 201 times and win seven major trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

The Cameroonian has scarcely featured this season due to injury and will move on to a new chapter this summer.

“It has been eight wonderful years here in Liverpool,” he said.

“I was allowed to be part of an exciting history with a great coach and an astonishing team in an extraordinary club. We have achieved great titles and have the best fans in the world.

“I am full of gratitude for the wonderful time I was able to experience with these unique people supporting the club and the fans who love Liverpool FC."

Thiago switched to Anfield from Bayern Munich in 2020 and would go on to make 98 appearances but - much like Matip - his final season has been hampered by injury.

The Spaniard added to his illustrious trophy cabinet with an FA Cup and the Community Shield.

"Before he even came to Liverpool I believed that if you really love football it would make a lot of sense if you watched Thiago Alcantara play," said manager Klopp.

"I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible. This is what I will remember.

"Now he will go in a new direction with his family and we can only wish them well. Wherever he plays next I would be happy to watch. An artist of the game who will only ever paint the most beautiful pictures."

Liverpool's season comes to a close on Sunday, May 19th against Wolves.

