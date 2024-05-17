Robin van Persie signs two-year contract as coach of Heerenveen

Robin van Persie during punditry work in Manchester
Robin van Persie during punditry work in ManchesterReuters
Robin van Persie (40) has been appointed the new coach of Dutch club Heerenveen on a two-year contract starting in the close season, with the club saying on Friday they were convinced by his ambition and passion.

It is the first senior coaching role for Van Persie, who has spent the last years as coach of Feyenoord’s under-18 team and also worked as a coach with the first team under Liverpool-bound Arne Slot (45).

He scored a record 50 goals in 102 appearances for the Netherlands and played at Arsenal and Manchester United.

He succeeds Kees van Wonderen (55) at Heerenveen, who can finish no higher than 10th when the Dutch season is completed on Sunday, missing out on European club competition next season.

"Although Robin is at the start of his career as head coach, he immediately convinced us. He is ambitious, passionate and eager to learn. I think he knows how to enthuse and motivate a squad of players,” said general manager Ferry de Haan on the club’s website.

"The coaching profession is comprehensive and challenging, and I’ve practised it with great passion and pleasure,” Van Persie said in a statement on Friday.

"I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal. I am therefore pleased with the opportunity that Heerenveen offers me. It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club,” he added.

