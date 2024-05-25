Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza

Juventus concluded their 2023/24 Serie A campaign on a high, as they beat Monza 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium to secure a first victory in seven Serie A outings and in turn extend the Biancorossi’s longest winless run in the top-flight to nine matches on the trot.

Having come from three goals down against future coach Thiago Motta’s Bologna to avoid defeat – the first such feat in their Serie A history – the hosts came flying out of the traps with the first real opportunity of the game.

Sensing an opening from outside the box, Nicolo Fagioli struck the crossbar with venom to signal the Bianconeri’s intent, as Monza looked to ease themselves from the brewing pressure.

Juve soon turned on the style though, as Federico Chiesa first zoomed through the left flank before dispatching an unstoppable finish into the far corner, before Alex Sandro clinically headed past a helpless Alessandro Sorrentino at the near post following a corner delivery to double Juve’s lead.

Monza had no answer of note, meaning that the hosts comfortably took their lead into the second period.

Juventus - Monza match stats Flashscore

Having scored before the break for just the third time in 12 league outings, Juventus mounted pressure on Raffaele Palladino’s men, as they attempted to inflict a ninth straight winless league game on the visitors.

The story was no different for Monza after the restart though, as Chiesa led the Juve front with back-to-back chances, the best of which struck the crossbar once again for the hosts.

Despite the Biancorossi turning to their bench for inspiration, they ultimately came short at the end, failing to capitalise on their vulnerable hosts, who secured just their second victory in nine outings across all competitions. Monza’s last league victory still dates back to mid-March as a consequence, with the defeat being their fifth straight winless away game in a row.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.