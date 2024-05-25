Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza

Juventus secure third place in Serie A and end winless drought against Monza

Juventus players celebrate win
Juventus players celebrate win Reuters
Juventus concluded their 2023/24 Serie A campaign on a high, as they beat Monza 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium to secure a first victory in seven Serie A outings and in turn extend the Biancorossi’s longest winless run in the top-flight to nine matches on the trot.

Having come from three goals down against future coach Thiago Motta’s Bologna to avoid defeat – the first such feat in their Serie A history – the hosts came flying out of the traps with the first real opportunity of the game.

Sensing an opening from outside the box, Nicolo Fagioli struck the crossbar with venom to signal the Bianconeri’s intent, as Monza looked to ease themselves from the brewing pressure.

Juve soon turned on the style though, as Federico Chiesa first zoomed through the left flank before dispatching an unstoppable finish into the far corner, before Alex Sandro clinically headed past a helpless Alessandro Sorrentino at the near post following a corner delivery to double Juve’s lead.

Monza had no answer of note, meaning that the hosts comfortably took their lead into the second period.

Juventus - Monza match stats
Juventus - Monza match statsFlashscore

Having scored before the break for just the third time in 12 league outings, Juventus mounted pressure on Raffaele Palladino’s men, as they attempted to inflict a ninth straight winless league game on the visitors.

The story was no different for Monza after the restart though, as Chiesa led the Juve front with back-to-back chances, the best of which struck the crossbar once again for the hosts.

Despite the Biancorossi turning to their bench for inspiration, they ultimately came short at the end, failing to capitalise on their vulnerable hosts, who secured just their second victory in nine outings across all competitions. Monza’s last league victory still dates back to mid-March as a consequence, with the defeat being their fifth straight winless away game in a row.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

See all the match stats here.

Mentions
FootballSerie AJuventusMonzaChiesa FedericoFagioli NicoloMotta ThiagoAlex SandroPalladino RaffaeleSorrentino AlessandroBologna
Related Articles
Serie A survival battle goes down to the wire with relegation play-off still a possibility
Record-seeking Inter come up against survival hopefuls Cagliari as Serie A title beckons
Italian coach Claudio Ranieri retires after 37 years in management
Show more
Football
First-half goals fire PSG to Coupe de France final win over Lyon and domestic treble
Real Madrid wrap up LaLiga season with draw against Betis as Kroos waves goodbye
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United & PSG claim domestic cups
Updated
Salernitana come back to snatch point from AC Milan and spoil Giroud's farewell
10-man Bayer Leverkusen hold on to win DFB Pokal final against Kaiserslautern
FA Cup win could be glorious Manchester United farewell for under pressure Ten Hag
Al Ain crush Yokohama Marinos to win Asian Champions League final on aggregate
Coupe de France final goes ahead despite buses carrying fans attacked & burnt
Updated
'I don't know': Ten Hag unclear on Manchester United future despite FA Cup win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United & PSG claim domestic cups
Bruno Fernandes urges troubled Manchester United to match his expectations
Manchester United's European hopes hanging by a thread ahead of FA Cup final
Derby Week: Club and Cercle meet in Bruges derby with massive implications

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings