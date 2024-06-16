Bellingham heads England to opening Euro victory over Serbia

Jude Bellingham’s first-half header proved the difference in Gelsenkirchen, as pre-tournament favourites England got off to a tension-packed start at Euro 2024, withstanding heavy second-half pressure from a spirited Serbia side to run out 1-0 winners.

Finalists in 2021, Gareth Southgate’s charges enjoyed a dominant first 10 minutes with a sizable English contingent in full voice, and they deservedly drew first blood just short of the quarter-hour mark.

Bukayo Saka tormented the Serbians down the right throughout the first half, and after being released by Kyle Walker, his cross was fortuitously deflected into the path of Bellingham, who arrived at the perfect time to power a header into the top corner.

Serbia had barely had a kick before conceding the opener, but they were almost gifted a highly unlikely equaliser on the 20-minute mark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was selected in midfield alongside Declan Rice, sloppily lost possession in his own third and Aleksandar Mitrović let fly from the edge of the area, but his strike whistled wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal.

The Eagles certainly established more of a foothold from that point onwards, but clear-cut chances remained at a premium, though England themselves struggled for openings up to half-time.

That meant the contest sat finely poised at the interval, and Dragan Stojkovic’s men emerged a changed force after the break.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

The Serbians trapped England in their own half for long spells of probing possession, but breaking through the Three Lions’ backline to test Pickford was proving far more difficult.

England’s own struggles led Southgate to introduce Conor Gallagher and Jarrod Bowen from the bench, and the latter almost provided what would’ve been a decisive second goal.

Bowen’s floated cross from the right was met by the previously anonymous Harry Kane, but the captain saw his close-range effort turned onto the bar by Predrag Rajkovic.

At the other end, Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic then finally showed a glimpse of his talent, releasing a fearsome effort from 25 yards that Pickford tipped over as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

The Three Lions were under serious pressure as the final whistle neared, but their somewhat makeshift defence held firm, ensuring their quest to end a 58-year wait for silverware would get off to a winning start.

One more victory would guarantee their place in the knockout stages, while Serbia face Slovenia in their next outing needing to avoid defeat to realistically remain in contention.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (England)

