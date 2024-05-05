Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
It is the first time in 20 years that Tottenham have lost four league games in a row
It is the first time in 20 years that Tottenham have lost four league games in a rowReuters
Ange Postecoglou refused to accept his Tottenham Hotspur team have a mentality issue as they slumped to a 4-2 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday -- their fourth Premier League loss in a row.

It is the first time in 20 years that Tottenham have lost four league games in a row and a season that was so full of promise is petering out in disappointing fashion.

While Tottenham avoided humiliation at Anfield by battling back from 4-0 down to make the scoreline respectable, it was still a humbling afternoon for the north London club.

They have now lost to Newcastle United 4-0, Arsenal 3-2, Chelsea 2-0 and Liverpool 4-2 in those games - results which have asked questions of Tottenham's resilience.

But Postecoglou said he was impressed with Tottenham's approach on Sunday.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

"It's got to nothing to do (with mentality)," he told reporters. "If you come to Anfield and don't try and play, maybe that shows you don't have the mentality.

"We tried to play, we definitely tried to play, so I don't think it's a mentality issue at all. In fact, I think it's the polar opposite of that.

"The mentality at least tonight was there for us to go out and try and be a version of ourselves. We're short absolutely but it gives me something to work with."

Tottenham remain in fifth place with three games to go and with fixtures against Sheffield United and Burnley to come they should hang on for a place in the Europa League.

Premier League table
Premier League tableFlashscore

Postecoglou said Sunday's display was far better than the defeats by Newcastle and Chelsea.

"At 4-0 we've got a mountain to climb but again when we play like ourselves we always finish strong because we put pressure on the opposition and it eventually takes its toll," he said.

"We got a couple of goals and we maybe could have had a couple more. It's disappointing but at least we tried to play and looked like a version of ourselves.

"I don't think we were playing badly, I know we were losing 4-0 and against Arsenal I don't think we were playing badly, the difference was in the two boxes we kind of lacked a cutting edge and the opposition were good opposition."

The introduction off the bench of Richarlison had a positive impact on Tottenham with the Brazilian scoring to start a mini-fight back by the visitors.

"It's fair to say before he came on we never looked threatening at all whenever we got into those areas," he said.

"Him coming on, I thought Sonny (Son Heung-min) improved on the left and Brennan (Johnson) improved on the right. Just gave us a bit more of a presence."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueTottenhamLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Show more
Football
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up
Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
No second thoughts for departing Jurgen Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory
Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to recover energy in battle for Champions League spot
Milan forced to settle for point after six-goal thriller with mid-table Genoa
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings