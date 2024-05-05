Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade
Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade
Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates scoring the team's third goal
Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (C) celebrates scoring the team's third goal AFP
Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate match at Anfield saw Liverpool return to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur despite the visitors’ attempt at a comeback, leaving the Reds with just two defeats from 32 home Premier League (PL) head-to-head against Spurs.

Both teams will have been keen to start quickly after enduring disappointing spells recently. Spurs had early encouragement but still looked troubled at the back, as Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar then had another effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario, who was helped by Cristian Romero blocking Harvey Elliott’s follow-up on the line.

It took Salah just 16 minutes to open the scoring on his return to the starting lineup, as he was afforded space at the back post and sent his header from Cody Gakpo’s cross past Vicario despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal
Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores the opening goalAFP

The Reds looked in control after going ahead and Luis Diaz came agonisingly close to releasing Salah with a lovely ball through, but Emerson Royal made a brilliant recovery tackle before making an eye-catching block to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was no stopping fellow full-back Andrew Robertson, who passed to Salah from Alexander-Arnold’s cross and poked home the rebound from the Egyptian’s shot to score in back-to-back games having previously got one goal all season.

Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal
Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goalAFP

Emerson and Romero had a coming together following the whistle for half time and they wouldn't have felt any better five minutes after the restart.

The former was dispossessed by Elliott and the midfielder crossed for Gakpo, who outjumped the latter to head in his 15th goal across all competitions this season.

Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (2L) scores the team's third goal
Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (2L) scores the team's third goalAFP

Alisson Becker saved a powerful Brennan Johnson header soon after but Vicario was given absolutely no chance at the other end, as Elliott curled a stunning strike into the top corner on the hour mark.

Son Heung-Min scores Tottenham's second goal against Liverpool
Son Heung-Min scores Tottenham's second goal against LiverpoolAFP

Richarlison pulled a goal back by neatly turning the ball home from Johnson’s cross in the 72nd minute, and he selflessly laid the ball off for Heung-min Son to score five minutes later and cause slight doubts.

Richarlison got behind again but was denied by Alisson before Joe Gomez cleared ahead of Johnson, ensuring that Liverpool still secured their first win in three.

Match stats
Match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, Spurs suffered a fourth consecutive PL defeat for the first time since November 2004, conceding 13 goals during that run.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSalah MohamedElliott HarveyTottenhamLiverpool
Related Articles
Fantasy Premier League: A quick turnaround after manic midweek games
Who's Missing: Jurrien Timber ready for Arsenal return after lengthy absence
Fantasy Premier League: Into the final sprint as the season nears an end
Show more
Football
Stefano Pioli respects silent protest from AC Milan fans during draw with Genoa
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Updated
Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up
Cesar Luis Menotti dead at 85: Romantic who led Argentina to World Cup
No second thoughts for departing Jurgen Klopp after thrilling Spurs victory
Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have no mentality issues despite another heavy defeat
Manchester United legend Roy Keane labels Erling Haaland a 'spoilt brat' amid spat
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to recover energy in battle for Champions League spot
Milan forced to settle for point after six-goal thriller with mid-table Genoa
West Ham's Moyes says players must take responsibility after 5-0 thrashing
Most Read
Welsh qualifier Jak Jones stuns Stuart Bingham to reach World Championship final
Football Tracker: Sporting Lisbon win the Liga Portugal title after Roma and Juventus draw
Kyren Wilson dominates David Gilbert to reach World Championship final
Aryna Sabalenka takes positives from Madrid Open defeat to Iga Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings