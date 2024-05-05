Liverpool survive late fightback as Tottenham's hopes of top four fade

Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate match at Anfield saw Liverpool return to winning ways with a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur despite the visitors’ attempt at a comeback, leaving the Reds with just two defeats from 32 home Premier League (PL) head-to-head against Spurs.

Both teams will have been keen to start quickly after enduring disappointing spells recently. Spurs had early encouragement but still looked troubled at the back, as Mohamed Salah hit the crossbar then had another effort saved by Guglielmo Vicario, who was helped by Cristian Romero blocking Harvey Elliott’s follow-up on the line.

It took Salah just 16 minutes to open the scoring on his return to the starting lineup, as he was afforded space at the back post and sent his header from Cody Gakpo’s cross past Vicario despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Liverpool's Egyptian striker #11 Mohamed Salah scores the opening goal AFP

The Reds looked in control after going ahead and Luis Diaz came agonisingly close to releasing Salah with a lovely ball through, but Emerson Royal made a brilliant recovery tackle before making an eye-catching block to deny Trent Alexander-Arnold.

There was no stopping fellow full-back Andrew Robertson, who passed to Salah from Alexander-Arnold’s cross and poked home the rebound from the Egyptian’s shot to score in back-to-back games having previously got one goal all season.

Liverpool's Scottish defender #26 Andrew Robertson (C) celebrates scoring the team's second goal AFP

Emerson and Romero had a coming together following the whistle for half time and they wouldn't have felt any better five minutes after the restart.

The former was dispossessed by Elliott and the midfielder crossed for Gakpo, who outjumped the latter to head in his 15th goal across all competitions this season.

Liverpool's Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo (2L) scores the team's third goal AFP

Alisson Becker saved a powerful Brennan Johnson header soon after but Vicario was given absolutely no chance at the other end, as Elliott curled a stunning strike into the top corner on the hour mark.

Son Heung-Min scores Tottenham's second goal against Liverpool AFP

Richarlison pulled a goal back by neatly turning the ball home from Johnson’s cross in the 72nd minute, and he selflessly laid the ball off for Heung-min Son to score five minutes later and cause slight doubts.

Richarlison got behind again but was denied by Alisson before Joe Gomez cleared ahead of Johnson, ensuring that Liverpool still secured their first win in three.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Meanwhile, Spurs suffered a fourth consecutive PL defeat for the first time since November 2004, conceding 13 goals during that run.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Harvey Elliott (Liverpool)

