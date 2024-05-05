Roma and Juventus play out entertaining draw as battle for Champions League football heats up

In a clash of Serie A top-four contenders, AS Roma and Juventus played out an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Stadio Olimpico, with the stalemate leaving the Old Lady winless in five matches across all competitions (D4, L1).

Following their UEFA Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat midweek, Daniele De Rossi made five changes to his XI, including his whole back-four.

A lack of cohesion in the Roma defence was evident early on as a mixup at the back almost saw Evan Ndicka put Mile Svilar under pressure in his goal by playing a backpass despite Timothy Weah pacing towards the shot-stopper, causing the USA international to clatter into the goalkeeper in an attempt to block his clearance. 

The Bianconeri continued their intense start and came within inches of opening the scoring after Federico Chiesa showed nimble feet to drift into the box and pick out Dušan Vlahović, but the Serbian’s first-time effort went narrowly wide of the post.

The Roma defence may have looked disjointed at the back but going forward, their full-backs almost linked up for a superb goal as Angeliño picked out Rasmus Kristensen with a deep cross, but the Dane’s header clattered against the woodwork.

The Giallorossi began to grow into the game following that chance and opened the scoring on 15 minutes after a bout of pinball in the Juve box resulted in Romelu Lukaku pouncing on the loose ball to lash home.

Chiesa was looking the most threatening player for Maximiliano Allegri’s side as they searched for a response, and the winger’s creativity helped his side draw level before the break, with his searching ball into the box guided home by a towering Gleison Bremer header.

Chiesa continued to look threatening following the restart and almost gave the Bianconeri the perfect start to the second period, but his thumping effort from outside of the box cannoned off the post.

Tempers flared just before the hour-mark when Weah followed through in a challenge on Leandro Paredes, sparking mass protests from the Roma players and bench for a second booking for the Juve man. However, the referee chose not to issue a card, resulting in Allergi withdrawing the American.

Chances began to fall for both sides as the half wore on; first, Chiesa saw his stinging shot saved by Svilar, before Roma began to threaten.

Lorenzo Pellegrini thought his effort was going to nestle into the bottom left corner, only for ex-Roma stopper Wojciech Szczęsny to tip the ball around the post. From the resulting corner, Kristensen’s effort was also brilliantly stopped by the Juve goalkeeper.

In the end, it looked as if both sides were content with a point apiece, with the draw keeping Roma in fifth, although Atalanta have two games in hand on De Rossi’s men. Juve, meanwhile, sit third and within touching distance of securing their place in next season’s Champions League.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Federico Chiesa (Juventus)

