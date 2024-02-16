Attacking abundance for Real at Madrid rivals Rayo despite Bellingham blow

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Attacking abundance for Real at Madrid rivals Rayo despite Bellingham blow
Attacking abundance for Real at Madrid rivals Rayo despite Bellingham blow
Brahim Diaz scored a vital goal for Madrid at RB Leipzig after filling the boots of the injured Jude Bellingham
Brahim Diaz scored a vital goal for Madrid at RB Leipzig after filling the boots of the injured Jude Bellingham
AFP
Real Madrid are without top scorer Jude Bellingham (20) for the visit to face Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Sunday, but Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of options.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo have found top form after early-season struggles, while Brahim Diaz and Joselu have established themselves as superb backup.

La Liga leaders Madrid pumped second-place Girona 4-0 last weekend to take a five-point lead at the top of the table.

Bellingham netted a brace but was then taken off with an ankle injury that could keep him out for three weeks.

Madrid's defence has been badly depleted by injuries this season but in attack, the coach has a host of other options.

Diaz has needed deep reserves of patience, spending three seasons on loan at AC Milan, but has finally proven he can be a weapon for Ancelotti ahead of the derby clash at Rayo's Vallecas stadium.

The Spanish playmaker is set to start against Rayo Vallecano if he recovers from a knock sustained after scoring a brilliant goal against RB Leipzig in midweek.

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz celebrates against RB Leipzig
AFP

Diaz's strike earned Madrid a 1-0 Champions League last 16 first-leg win on the road and was further proof he can become a vital component for Los Blancos.

The former Manchester City midfielder stepped in for the injured Bellingham and offers skill and mobility in attacking areas to unpick defences.

"I saw him come back (from loan) more powerful, stronger, with more character," said Ancelotti on Tuesday.

"He had confidence in himself, he scored a spectacular goal, he brought a lot and he worked hard... when he started the move (before scoring), I shouted at him not to lose the ball, and he didn't lose it."

Joselu has also earned high praise from the coach.

Although his arrival on loan from second division Espanyol raised eyebrows, the 33-year-old target man has been an important source of goals with 12 in all competitions.

"He's doing everything he needs to stay at Real Madrid," noted Ancelotti earlier in February.

"He's been spectacular, it's a blessing to have someone with this quality ... he's a serious and very humble person who we love."

Vitally for Madrid, their dynamic Brazilian duo Vinicius and Rodrygo are finding their top form in the business end of the season.

Vinicius shone against Girona and gave Yan Couto such a torrid afternoon he ended the match in tears.

"When he plays like this and with this attitude, he's the best in the world, in my personal opinion," said the Italian.

Despite a slow start to the campaign, beset by various injury issues, Vinicius has 12 goals across all competitions and is on course to at least match his best tally of 23, last season.

While Madrid will miss Bellingham, clearly Rayo Vallecano are not off the hook.

La Liga table
Flashscore

They are 14th and sacked coach Francisco Rodriguez after seven months at the helm earlier this week, on a five-match winless run.

Inigo Perez replaced him and the coach's first job is to find a way to stop Madrid's attacking force - Ancelotti's side have now scored 52 goals, level with Girona as the division's top scorers.

Player to watch: Borja Mayoral (Getafe)

Getafe striker Mayoral has the chance to catch up with injured Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham at the top of Spain's scoring charts.

Mayoral, formerly a Los Blancos player himself, has 15 goals and trails Bellingham by one ahead of his side's visit to face an inconsistent Villarreal outfit on Friday.

Key stats

13 - Cadiz winger Ivan Alejo has the most bookings in the top flight

95.8 - Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen leads the league on pass completion percentage

139 - Alaves winger Luis Rioja has crossed more than any other La Liga player

Follow La Liga on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBellingham JudeVinicius JuniorDiaz BrahimJoseluMayoral BorjaReal MadridRayo VallecanoGironaGetafeEspanyolAlavesBarcelonaCadizVillarreal
Related Articles
Atletico looking to repeat winning trick in Madrid derby to keep title hopes alive
Tough Las Palmas visit offers Real Madrid chance to take La Liga lead
Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory
Show more
Football
Juventus' financial loss for first half of 2023/24 widens to 95 million euros
Football Tracker: Torino looking to close in on European spots, Inter to come
Updated
Barcelona cannot afford any more slip-ups in LaLiga, says outgoing boss Xavi
Mauricio Pochettino promises Chelsea will 'attack and challenge' Manchester City
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara to miss rest of season with torn ACL
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has 'no interest' in Liverpool rumours
Fantasy Premier League: All eyes on Manchester City and Liverpool ahead of double Gameweek
Chelsea's Thiago Silva out of Manchester City trip as Robert Sanchez returns
Bayern Munich defender Sacha Boey out for weeks due to hamstring injury
Tottenham full-backs Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro to miss Wolves clash
Most Read
Jannik Sinner battles through but seeds tumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam
Kylian Mbappe to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season
Naomi Osaka and Barbora Krejcikova pull out of Dubai Championships
Simona Halep sues Canadian company over supplement linked to doping suspension

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings