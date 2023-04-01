Jude Bellingham suffers a high-grade left ankle sprain after Girona victory

Jude Bellingham, who injured his left ankle during Real Madrid's match against Girona, has suffered a "high grade sprain" and could be out for a month.

Following tests carried out on Sunday, the Madrid player has been diagnosed with"a high-grade sprain in his left ankle. Pending evolution".

With this scenario, the top scorer will be out for Tuesday's Champions League match against RB Leipzig, and will also be absent, barring a miraculous recovery, from the games against Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla and maybe even Valencia in LaLiga.

Depending on his progress, he may not be available until the second leg against the German side.