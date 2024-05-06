EXCLUSIVE: Chairman Nivaton confident Shabana will survive Premier League relegation fight

Shabana FC chairman Jared Nivaton has vowed to use every resource to help the club avoid being relegated from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Having been promoted to the top flight at the start of the current campaign following their success in winning the FKF National Super League (NSL) title in the previous season with two matches to spare, the Kisii-based Glamour Boys have found the going rather tough in the top division as they got embroiled in the relegation battle from the onset.

Shabana's shaky start to the season

Despite enjoying a huge following that can only rival that of top guns Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, Shabana’s campaign saw them pick two wins from their first 12 matches, a performance that prompted the club’s top brass to fire coach Sammy Okoth and replace him with former Kenya Police tactician Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo.

On taking over the wheels, Omollo’s first match in charge saw the club hammer Nzoia Sugar 5-2 at home - a clear indicator they were now destined to turn around their fortunes. But that was not the case as Shabana continued to blow hot and cold in subsequent matches with a mix of draws and defeats and at the halfway stage they were still languishing in the relegation zone, to be precise, in 17th position of the 18-team table with just 12 points.

At the start of round two, the results continued to disappoint and it got worse after they were knocked out of the Mozzart Bet Cup, a domestic competition that guarantees the winner a direct ticket to represent Kenya in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Shabana lost to Tusker 1-0 in the Premier League SportPicha

Shabana fans seek divine intervention

The worrying display forced Shabana fans numbering 125 to descend to Ngong Hills on March 19th, 2024, situated in the Capital of Nairobi to seek divine intervention and help the team win their remaining matches.

Shabana national fans’ chairman Charles Machana explained after the prayers that they had been forced to take the route because of the unpleasing results.

“Shabana have the support any team needs to perform in the top flight, the management has done everything to keep the players happy, and the fans have also been turning out in large numbers to support the team (when in action) but what they give us in return is not good enough,” Machana said as quoted by People Sports.

“It is the reason we felt prayers could help, we descended Ngong Hills to pray for the team, our coach, and the players to get enough strength and courage to win their remaining matches.”

Did the prayers work? The meeting of fans happened during the FIFA international break, and on return to action, Shabana went ahead to win their next two matches – 3-0 against Posta Rangers and 2-1 against Muhoroni Youth.

Nivaton on the relegation battle

Despite all these tribulations, Nivaton is adamant Shabana will play in the Premier League next season. On Saturday, Tore Bobe eased their relegation worries after defeating fellow relegation candidates Sofapaka 1-0 at Machakos Stadium.

A 55th-minute goal courtesy of Brian Michira did the damage to hand Shabana their seventh win of the campaign and move them one place above the drop zone with 28 points from 37 matches.

“The mood of the players is very high, no one is thinking about relegation, we have not lost a match in the last four, we have managed 10 points out of a possible 12 and that tells you the mood of the players is just to do the job, the boys are in very high spirits and determined to keep their place in the league,” Nivaton told Flashscore News in an exclusive interview.

Shabana players celebrate a goal SportPicha

Shabana’s last defeat in the league came on March 8th, a 3-2 outcome against KCB before losing 1-0 against AFC Leopards in the domestic Cup. Since then they have gone for four straight matches without tasting defeat - a resounding 3-0 victory against Posta, a 2-1 win against Muhoroni, and a 0-0 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz before the 1-0 victory against Sofapaka.

“We have managed to navigate tough matches in recent weeks, and we are now heading to the penultimate stage which is very delicate, but the boys have assured me to tell the fans that they are in full control, the run of four matches without defeat is not a fluke but something they have worked for and they don’t want to lose direction in the battle for survival,” added Nivaton.

Asked whether the management has put plans to motivate the players heading to the season end, Nivaton said: “My goal is to try and motivate the boys and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

"For example, after the Sofapaka win, betting firm and title sponsors Bangbet gave Ksh150,000 as winning allowances, I gave Ksh100,000, well-wishers chipped in with Ksh50,000 and a few fans gave about Ksh400,000 as a thank you to the players and the technical bench.”

Shabana fans SportPicha

Nivaton further praised coach Omollo, who played for Kenya’s Harambee Stars and Gor Mahia during his heydays, for instilling discipline and order within the playing unit.

“Sammy (Omollo) is a stable coach and has instilled discipline and confidence in players, the bench is now in order, he has done more than enough to help the team stay up and we don’t take it for granted, we want to give him our full support as the management to complete his task,” explained Nivaton.

Shabana official Stephen Kiama explained why it will be a shame if Tore Bobe gets relegated: “It will be a huge blow if Shabana goes down; I don’t know what will happen to our loyal fans (where will they take their support?).

“I don’t want to imagine it will happen (being relegated), we have the best following in the league, we are a big brand for FKF and whatever it takes we will strive to stay up, we must do it for the fans and the Gusii community at large.”

On his part, Omollo insisted Shabana will not give up in their quest to stay in the league. “We’re working around the clock to do everything possible to ensure that we’re not relegated and it’s something I’ve shared with my players. It’s tough but I’d like to assure our fans that we won’t disappoint them, we’ll stay in FKF PL, we won’t be relegated,” Omollo told Flashscore News.

“We go against Gor Mahia in our next match, and we must quickly forget about the win against Sofapaka and focus on the match, we will be playing against the champions, who want to defend the title, and we must do our homework well, we need the points and we urge our fans to bring the noise.”

Remaining fixtures at the bottom

Shabana will continue their survival campaign when they face champions Gor Mahia on May 11th, Saturday. They will then host FC Talanta on May 15th, travel away to tackle Kariobangi Sharks on May 19th, host AFC Leopards on June 15th, and take on Bidco United on June 19th before concluding their season with an away game against Murang’a Seal on June 23rd.

Shabana's upcoming fixtures Flashscore

After losing to Shabana, Sofapaka will shift their focus to the away game against Kariobangi Sharks on May 11th, host Posta Rangers on May 15th, face Bandari on May 18th, play guests to Gor Mahia on June 16th, face Nairobi City Stars on June 19th and complete their assignment with a home duel against Nzoia Sugar on June 23rd.

Muhoroni, who suffered a 3-1 defeat against Bidco United in their last fixture, will seek to bounce to winning ways with an away game against Ulinzi Stars on May 11th, host Bandari on May 15th, Gor Mahia on May 18th, Talanta on June 15th, Nzoia on June 19th and Posta on June 23rd.

Nzoia, who are rock-bottom with 17 points and look destined to play in the lower division, have matches against KCB on May 12th, Homeboyz on May 15th, City Stars on May 19th, Ulinzi on June 16th, Muhoroni on June 19th and Sofapaka on June 23rd.