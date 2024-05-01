EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia slapped with heavy fines after Mashemeji derby chaos

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia have been slapped with heavy fines, with Ingwe being the most hit as they have been further banned from using Nyayo Stadium, following the crowd trouble that ensued after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League Mashemeji derby on Sunday, April 21st.

During the 95th derby between the two Kenyan giants, Gor Mahia emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of Austin Odhiambo’s first-half goal to seal a double over their sworn rivals having won the first-round meeting 2-0 on October 7th, 2023 at Kasarani Stadium.

It was after the goal by Odhiambo when incensed Ingwe fans started to pelt the technical area with all manner of weapons (including seats uprooted from the venue) with a section of them accusing goalkeeper Levis Opiyo of “gifting” Gor Mahia a soft goal after his howler in the build-up. The situation needed the intervention of the police officers to calm things down and the game continued for the rest of the 90 minutes.

Immediately after the final whistle, hell broke loose yet again with Ingwe fans descending on the technical area, and this forced Gor Mahia fans to respond by attacking them back. Police officers were forced to unleash tear gas canisters to quell the situation with AFC Leopards players being forced to stay on the pitch under tight security for more than 30 minutes before normalcy returned.

What are the punishments meted out to AFC and Gor?

According to a letter from Sports Stadia Management Board signed by Director General Pius Metto, copied to AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda dated April 30th, 2024 and obtained by Flashscore News, Gor Mahia - who were the home team - were fined Ksh 126,000, while Ingwe - the away team - will have to pay Ksh 505,450 for the damages caused before and at the end of the derby.

“Reference is made to the match between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia that was held at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday 21st April 2024. During and after the match, the fans from both teams caused destruction to the Stadium property,” read part of the statement from the Stadia Management Board seen by Flashscore News.

“Attached herewith is a schedule of the damages and the relevant costs apportioned to each team as per our assessment. This is therefore to implore you to take full responsibility and pay the damages and losses thereof as a result of the destruction by the fans of your club.”

Sports Stadia further confirmed the ban of AFC Leopards from using any of their facilities including Nyayo Stadium, which has been their home ground for the better part of this campaign, until they pay the fine in full.

“Please also note that AFC Leopards is hereby banned from using any Sports Kenya facility, whether home or away until the damages are fully paid for and the matter is completely addressed.”

What are the damages levelled against the clubs?

According to the summary of the damages, losses and the associated cost of repair and replacements prepared by Nyayo Stadium Manager Rakki Asman, home team Gor Mahia have been accused of vandalizing the polycarbonate canopy at the players’ tunnel Gate 9, which will cost Ksh 364,000 to repair.

Other expenses for K’Ogalo include the replacement of fixed stadium seats at Ksh 6000, the replacement of portable plastic chairs at Ksh 1500, a set of four spring-loaded corner flags at Ksh 12,000, pitchside desks at Ksh 5000, all-metal shovels at Ksh 1500, the repair of the VVIP main door at Ksh 8500, the repair of plyboard outside gate 5 at Ksh 2800 and the repair of the metal grill on the barrier above gate 1 at Ksh 6500.

Others include the replacement of taps and gate valves outside gate 10 at Ksh 3750, the repair of the police post access gate at Ksh 3850, the replacement of 14-gauge sheet metal checker plate at gate 7 for Ksh 17,450, Sports Kenya banners at Ksh 14,500, and Sports Kenya Banners pitchside at Ksh 12,500.

For AFC Leopards, they will have to pay Ksh 364,000 for vandalizing the polycarbonate canopy at the players’ tunnel Gate 9, the replacement of fixed stadium seats at Ksh 58,500, the replacement of taps and gate valves outside gate 10 at Ksh 7500, the replacement of a 14-gauge sheet metal checker plate at gate 7 for Ksh 17,450 and the replacement of Sports Kenya Banners at Ksh 58,000.

AFC Leopards supporter Ted Malanda wondered why the clubs were being forced to pay fines whereas CCTV cameras may have captured fans behind the vandalism. “These fans are always captured on camera. Why should the clubs pay and not the vandals?,” he posed a question to Flashscore News,

Another fan Matiku Ochieng expressed his disappointment by pointing the finger at AFC Leopards for the damages by saying: “AFC Leopards should bear all the cost, their fans caused those damages,” while Christopher Cahill echoed Ochieng’s sentiments by saying: “Away team captured destroying the Stadium. We (Gor Mahia fans) were celebrating (after the game) and we didn’t destroy anything.”

How will the Nyayo ban affect AFC Leopards?

The indefinite ban against using Nyayo will be another headache for Ingwe, who have four home matches to play before the end of the season. With the team yet to own their stadium, they will be forced to get an alternative venue for the matches against Bandari FC on May 5, Kenya Police on May 15, Bidco United on May 19, and KCB on June 19.

During the club’s 60th birthday on March 25th, 2023 attended by Kenya President William Ruto, Ingwe chairman Shikanda admitted that it was a disgrace for the mighty club to be 60 years old but without a place to call their own.

“It is unfortunate that 60 years down the line, and even after being donated with land, we still don’t have the most crucial infrastructure that we as a club were supposed to be having,” the former international told Flashscore News.

He, however, remained confident the embarrassment of AFC not owning a stadium will soon be a thing of the past since they have already notified the government of their intentions to start the project.

“Let me not pre-empt a lot of things, I am sure in the next few months, one or two months, everything will be finalised. We have actually brought these to the attention of the highest office and like I just said, plans are underway to complete these and start the project,” added Shikanda.

While Ingwe are already out of the race to win the league title, they still stand a chance to win the domestic Mozzart Bet FKF Cup as they are in the semi-finals.

They reached the last four following a 3-1 victory against division one side Compel FC in the quarter-finals at the new Dandora Stadium on Sunday, April 28th. Ingwe will now face Kenya Police seeking a place in the final on May 26th. Police qualified for the semis after thrashing former champions Sofapaka 4-0 in the other semis.

On the league front, Ingwe are lying eighth on the table with 38 points from 27 matches, having registered nine wins, 11 draws, and suffered seven defeats.