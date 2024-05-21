Departing Johnathan McKinstry says he has set the standards at Kenyan giants Gor Mahia

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia will be in the market for a new coach after Johnathan McKinstry (38) confirmed he will leave at the end of his contract in June.

The Northern Irish tactician announced his exit only a day after he had guided the Green Army to a record 21st league title on Sunday, May 19th, 2024. K’Ogalo successfully defended the title with three matches to spare after reaching an unassailable 67 points.

Flashscore can confirm that McKinstry, who joined K’Ogalo on July 29th, 2022, has landed a new role as the head coach of the Gambia national team replacing Tom Saintfiet, who left the side after their disastrous campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Keep the strong foundation at Gor Mahia

An emotional McKinstry hailed his two-season stay at Gor Mahia and further called on the club’s top hierarchy to use the foundation he had set up during his time to make the reigning champions an even more formidable side.

“We set the standards as champions, eleven points clear ahead of second-placed Tusker, obviously we won last year (the title) on the last day of the season with a very young team, and so we have taken them back and I hope that as I go away from here, that we have put foundations in place to make sure K’Ogalo go forward over not just the next one or two years, but the next 10 years,” McKinstry told Flashscore.

He added: “It is not only to dominate the Kenyan football scene but also to make sure they go and conquer in the continental scene for many years to come.”

McKinstry, who handled the Sierra Leone national team between 2013 and 2014, took his time to thank K’Ogalo’s Green Army for their unwavering dedication towards the team saying their support always brought the best out of the players hence the superb results on the pitch.

“The fans have been with the team throughout, you know the passion they have towards the team is incredible, they travel up and down the country, they spend their hard-earned money to come to cheer the team, and I want to urge them to continue doing that, come out in your thousands, not just at the end of the season but in the next season,” added McKinstry.

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia CEO Raymond Oruo confirmed to Flashscore that McKinstry will leave at the expiry of his contract in June.

“It is true, McKinstry will leave (he will not be part of us next season), he will first travel to the Gambia on Tuesday to lead their national team in the upcoming two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, then return to take charge of remaining matches and see off his contract until the end of June,” Oruo told Flashscore.

Despite winning the title, Gor Mahia have matches against Sofapaka, FC Talanta, and Bidco United before concluding the season. McKinstry had arrived at K’Ogalo when the club was serving a FIFA transfer ban, operating with a lean squad, and due to off-field issues was struggling to raise enough players to conduct effective training sessions.

Despite the challenges, he led the giants to their 20th league title on his first attempt after garnering 70 points, one more than Tusker on the final day. He won the 2023/24 FKF Shield Cup after defeating Kakamega Homeboyz in the curtain-raiser.

Aussems among Gor Mahia’s top target

It has already emerged that Gor Mahia have started shopping for McKinstry’s replacement with former AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems among those who have already been contacted.

The 59-year-old Belgian, who has vast experience in the East African region having coached in Kenya and Tanzania, is a free agent since leaving Ingwe on July 10th, 2023. While Gor Mahia have remained quiet over Aussem’s link, the former Simba SC tactician revealed recently he had received a phone call from K’Ogalo but no tangible offer was tabled.

Patrick Aussems Profimedia

“I don’t have any offer from them (Gor Mahia) they just called me and that is all, and if they want to seal the deal, they should move fast because time is running out,” said Aussems as quoted by People Sports. “I have other offers on the table that I am already considering, my job is to consider every option and then decide.”

He added: “It was just a very normal phone conversation, it was a normal call, we just talked and everything ended there. I didn’t apply; they came looking for me via a phone call but the truth is, I have several opportunities so I will decide by the end of this month (May) on my next destination.”

How did Gor Mahia fans react to McKinstry’s exit?

Out of 65 matches in all competitions for Gor Mahia, McKinstry managed 39 wins, 20 draws and suffered six defeats. His exit has left a sour test within a section of Gor Mahia’s faithful, who believe they have lost a gem of a coach.

“McKinstry will always be remembered for his good work, he was a gem of a coach and a true winner,” said Gerald Maina while Dave Lastborn said: “He transformed a weak team into a winning outfit, kudos coach.”

Bobby Ater Kagose said: “The fact that he didn’t go out and rant about the club struggles financially on the media as previous coaches used to do sets him above the rest,” while Gerald Maina bemoaned his exit saying he should have stayed: “I wished he had stayed especially now that Gor Mahia will be gunning for continental campaigns.”

Maina’s sentiments were echoed by John Tumaini, who said: “Gor Mahia should not have been allowed him to leave, he should have stayed on to keep winning titles.”

Joseph Okumu wished him well by saying: “We wish him well in his new assignment in the Gambia. K’Ogalo allows everyone to shine,” while Isaack Radak said; “Thank you so much, and all the best, you have built Gor Mahia to become a great team.”

“Great job coach, for your development you need a challenge and I am happy for you and what you have done with K’Ogalo, wishing you success in your new assignment,” wrote Kendickens Okumu.

Meanwhile, Elicol Msanii believes McKinstry’s departure opened an opportunity for Gor Mahia to try out a local coach. “Now it’s the time to give a Kenyan coach the job, this foreigners aren’t good enough…we have to give trust to our own and grow the game.”

McKinstry’s first two matches with the Gambia will be against Seychelles and Gabon respectively. The Scorpios will face the Islanders at Stade Municipal de Berkane on June 8th, before taking on The Panthers three days later at Stade de Franceville.