Gor Mahia vs Leopards: Who will take the bragging rights in Kenya's Mashemeji derby?

All the roads will lead to Nyayo National Stadium where defending champions Gor Mahia will host rivals AFC Leopards in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League derby on Sunday.

The two Kenyan giants and bitter sworn rivals will square off for the 95th time in the history of the domestic league in round 27, with Gor Mahia seeking to clinch a record 21st title and back-to-back success while AFC are already out of contention following their lacklustre start to the current campaign.

History of Mashemeji derby

The rivalry between Gor and AFC started on May 5th, 1968 when they first locked horns. During the match at City Stadium, it was Gor Mahia, who drew the first blood, claiming a 2-1 victory courtesy of a double from William ‘Chege’ Ouma while Henry Misango pulled a consolation for Leopards.

The reverse fixture saw the tie end in a 1-1 draw, Chris Obure putting Gor Mahia ahead before Noah Wanyama, father to former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, levelled the scores. From there on, a rivalry was born between Gor Mahia (also fondly called ‘K’Ogalo’) and AFC Leopards (formerly Abaluhya United), commonly referred to as ‘Ingwe’.

The rivalry further saw the rebirth of the Mashemeji derby (loosely translated to derby of the In-laws) or the Ingo-Dala derby. The two most successful and oldest football clubs are based in the capital Nairobi, but originate from the Western region and remain the oldest rivalry in Kenyan football history.

The Gor Mahia fanbase is largely dominated by the Luo community while that of AFC Leopards is mostly Luhya, making the rivalry partly tribal. Fans' passion during matches between the teams adds to the intensity of the derby matches.

For many years, the two giants dominated the sport not only in the country but across the East African borders. The rivalry was intense and it continued to take centre stage, especially in the 1970s through to the 80s, which brought about accusations of witchcraft, animosity between the fans, and other intrigues.

On many occasions, matches involving the giants could hardly conclude for 90 minutes. For example, on March 23rd, 2012, Gor Mahia fans began to riot after midfielder Ali Abondo was given a red card following a dangerous tackle on Leopards' Amon Muchiri. Before that, on Heroes' Day 2011, Leopards fans had caused the abandonment of an FKL Cup quarter-final by pelting linesmen with objects after Gor Mahia went ahead with a superbly taken goal from Moses Odhiambo.

Olunga and notable players to play in the derby

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga is among the players to have played in the derby. The 30-year-old Olunga, who currently features for Al Duhail in the Qatar Stars League, joined K’Ogalo from Thika United in the 2015 season, and he helped the team to win a record 15th Premier League title without losing a match in the same season.

He scored in the first-round meeting against AFC Leopards, which Gor Mahia won 2-1. AFC Leopards President Dan Shikanda is another to have played in the derby, but surprisingly for both Gor and AFC same as former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Mathew Ottamax.

Other big names include legends Laban Otieno, Mike Kisaghi, Maurice Ojwang, and Peter Dawo for Gor Mahia, and David Asibwa, Aggrey Lukoye, John Joseph Masiga, and Fred Ambani for AFC Leopards. In recent years, Jacques Tuyisenge, Nicholas Kipkirui, and Gnamien Yikpe did great for Gor Mahia.

Facts, figures, and records of derby

In the history of the league, Gor and AFC have met 95 times. Out of the number, Gor Mahia enjoys the upper hand as they have registered 32 wins, scored the most goals in 91, registered the longest unbeaten streak of 13 matches, and the most consecutive wins of six matches.

In the last 34 matches, Gor Mahia have 19 wins, nine draws, and lost six times. In their first meeting this season, Gor Mahia carried the day after sinking AFC Leopards 2-0 at Kasarani Stadium while last season the first meeting ended in a 0-0 draw before AFC stunned Gor 2-1 in the second meeting.

In the 2022 campaign, Gor Mahia won 1-0 before the second-round fixture ended in a 1-1 draw. As of last season, Gor Mahia has won the league title a record 20 times, while AFC Leopards have 12 titles to their name.

Gor Mahia has the most prestigious confederation trophy between the two clubs, winning the African Cup Winners’ Cup in 1987, the first and only team from Kenya to win an African continental title to date after previously reaching the final in 1979.

What has been said ahead of the derby?

AFC Leopards head coach Tomas Trucha (52), who will take charge of his first derby since taking over at the Den, believes they will face a strong challenge against a Gor Mahia side chasing for the title.

“Both teams are planning and training for each other. It is all about tactical, mental, and physical preparation, we take the match as a challenge because we will be facing the league champions who are currently the league leaders,” said Trucha as quoted by the club’s official website.

“For us, it’s a challenge to succeed and prepare something special for them, remember derbies never have favourites, there’s no underdog. It’s always a fight to know which team comes out the best so both teams will come to the match ready to give it all.”

On whether AFC is ready for the challenge, Trucha said: “Everybody is prepared; the mood in the camp is good which is a motivation by itself for this game. It is a big game not only in Kenya but also in Africa. For me, this is my first time overseeing the team in the Mashemeji Derby, I am looking forward to it, and will enjoy it.”

While admitting AFC Leopards have nothing to lose, Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry assured of a strong display. “My players will give everything, we have prepared well, and we understand the magnitude of what the derby brings, it is a huge game not only here in Kenya but even in the region, my players are ready to do well and give us the win that we deserve,” McKinstry told reporters.

Former Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda told Flashscore: “It will be a good game, both teams are currently enjoying a good run of form, Gor will want the win more than AFC because they want to wrap up the title, fans should anticipate an entertaining game full of goals.”

Where do Gor and AFC stand?

Gor Mahia are currently enjoying an 11-point lead at the top of the 18-team table. They have accumulated 54 points from 26 matches, winning 15, drawing nine, and losing two. Kenya Police are K’Ogalo’s closest challengers in the title race as they sit second with 45 points.

Having fired coach Tom Juma and replaced him with Trucha at the halfway stage of the season, AFC Leopards have seen their fortunes improve for the better since they have hauled themselves from the relegation zone to position eighth with 38 points. They have managed nine wins, drawn 11 matches, and suffered six defeats.

While Gor Mahia have been knocked out of the FKF Cup after losing to minnows Denmark FC on penalties in the round of 32, AFC Leopards are still in the domestic competition and will next face Division One side Compel FC in the quarter-finals.