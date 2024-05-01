Wolves boss O'Neil receives one-match ban for 'threatening' behaviour after West Ham defeat

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Wolves boss O'Neil receives one-match ban for 'threatening' behaviour after West Ham defeat
Wolves boss O'Neil receives one-match ban for 'threatening' behaviour after West Ham defeat
O'Neil accepted the charge
O'Neil accepted the chargeReuters
Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has been handed a one-match touchline ban and an 8,000 pounds ($9,981) fine for "threatening" behaviour after last month's 2-1 Premier League defeat by West Ham United, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Wolves were left fuming on April 6 when a stoppage-time equaliser from Max Kilman was ruled out by referee Tony Harrington after a VAR check for offside against Tawanda Chirewa, who was in front of keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

O'Neil had described the call as a "scandalous" and "horrendous" decision while Wolves chairman Jeff Shi urged the Premier League and referees' body to "uphold the integrity" of the league.

O'Neil was charged for "threatening" behaviour after the referee's call. The FA confirmed that O'Neil has admitted the charge and will not be able to be in the dugout for Wolves' game at title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

"It was alleged that following the completion of the fixture, his language and/or behaviour in or around the match officials’ changing room was improper and/or threatening," the FA said in a statement. "Mr O’Neil admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission."

After their trip to City, Wolves host Crystal Palace and visit Liverpool in the league.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWolvesWest Ham
Related Articles
Arsenal face derby test against Spurs with title up for grabs
Could Man City slip up in their remaining Premier League fixtures?
Who's Missing: Everton and Forest sweat over attackers ahead of tussle
Show more
Football
Angry clubs send letter calling on government to protect FA Cup replays
Copa América 2024: A list of the tournament's previous winners
Hungry for more, Harry Kane says it's not a one-off year with Bayern Munich
EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia slapped with heavy fines after Mashemeji derby chaos
Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid's 'soft' attitude in draw against Bayern
'I know you're going left': Kane reveals Bellingham's penalty mind games
Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich ready for winner-takes-all match at Real Madrid
Edin Terzic repays Dortmund faith before semi-final clash with PSG
Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion
Most Read
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain
Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco confirms Thibaut Courtois ruled out of Euro 2024

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings