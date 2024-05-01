Angry clubs send letter calling on government to protect FA Cup replays

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Angry clubs send letter calling on government to protect FA Cup replays
Angry clubs send letter calling on government to protect FA Cup replays
Big changes are coming in the FA Cup
Big changes are coming in the FA CupReuters
Campaign group Fair Game and clubs across the country are demanding an amendment to the Football Governance Bill to protect FA Cup replays after a decision to scrap them.

More than 20 club bosses have sent a letter to the British government after the Football Association announced last month that replays would not feature from the first round onwards because of pressure on the calendar.

Smaller clubs say replays are a vital source of income while traditionalists say that scrapping them diminishes the magic of the world's oldest knockout competition.

The English Football League, which runs the second, third and fourth tiers, said they had not agreed to the changes and that they had been agreed by the FA and Premier League.

The FA said the new calendar was approved by the Professional Game Board, which has representatives from both the Premier League and the EFL, then by the FA Board where the National League and grassroots game was represented as well.

Four-time FA Cup winners Bolton Wanderers are one of the clubs to have signed the letter to Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer backing calls for the amendment which would require a majority of clubs to agree before any change to the competition.

"We want to save the FA Cup. The FA Cup is the oldest football competition in the world and the decision to remove FA Cup replays from the first-round proper further undermines its prestige and does nothing to help protect our cherished football pyramid," the letter said.

"The Premier League's influence in this decision is yet another example of football's growing divide that has seen the gaps between and within divisions grow at all levels.

"Participating clubs in the FA Cup were not consulted. Our clubs as well as the fans have been let down."

Currently, there are no replays from the fifth round onwards, but scrapping them from the first round has provoked anger from clubs further down the pyramid.

Mark Robins, who led second-tier Coventry City to the semi-finals, described the move as a kick in the teeth while there has also been sympathy from Premier League managers. Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag called the change "very sad for the British football culture."

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, said the anger over the decision was huge across all levels of football.

"The new regulator needs to step in and reverse that damaging trend that is destroying the game's heritage and turning the pyramid into a greasy pole," he said.

The Football Governance Bill, which includes the setting up of an independent regulator, was introduced into Parliament last month and will be voted on by lawmakers.

Changes to the format of European cup competitions from next season is one of the reasons the already-packed calendar will be further strained.

Mentions
FootballFA Cup
Related Articles
Manchester City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory, says Foden
Erik ten Hag calls reaction to Manchester United's FA Cup win a 'disgrace'
Manchester United manager Ten Hag under mounting pressure despite reaching FA Cup final
Show more
Football
Derby Week: Together in revolution, rivals in sport - the Algiers derby unites and divides
Tottenham hit with double injury blow as Davies and Werner are ruled out
Chelsea boss Pochettino braced for another emotional clash with Tottenham
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Why INEOS want Ten Hag out at Man Utd, De Zerbi keen to exit Brighton
Copa América 2024: A list of the tournament's previous winners
Hungry for more, Harry Kane says it's not a one-off year with Bayern Munich
EXCLUSIVE: AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia slapped with heavy fines after Mashemeji derby chaos
Wolves boss O'Neil receives one-match ban for 'threatening' behaviour after West Ham defeat
Ancelotti unhappy with Real Madrid's 'soft' attitude in draw against Bayern
Most Read
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Jones claims shock win over Trump to make World Championship semis
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings