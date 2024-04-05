Bayern's Thomas Tuchel confirms several starters in doubt for Arsenal clash

Bayern are facing a minor injury crisis
AFP
Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel (50) said on Friday that Manuel Neuer (38), Leroy Sane (28), Kingsley Coman (27), Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) and Noussair Mazraoui (26) were in doubt for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final at Arsenal.

All five were ruled out for Saturday's trip to promoted Heidenheim, with Tuchel telling repoters "the problem is that none of those five have been rested.

"They are not in the squad (for Saturday) because they can't play which is why they are big question marks for Tuesday."

Bayern are 13 points behind Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in the league with seven games remaining.

The deficit means Bayern look set to relinquish their hold on the Bundesliga crown for the first time since 2011-12.

With Bayern already eliminated from the German Cup by third-division Saarbruecken, the Champions League is their last chance of silverware.

Bayern v Arsenal latest results
Flashscore

"We still have one goal left which is to travel to Wembley," Tuchel said in reference to the location of this season's Champions League final.

"We're in the quarter-finals so there are not too many more steps to be taken. Nothing matters except this goal."

Tuchel said Bayern would channel the season's frustration into motivation.

"We're all extremely annoyed and we have anger in our stomachs to set things straight."

Bayern also announced the departure of technical director and long-time scout Marco Neppe on Friday "by mutual consent".

A former footballer playing mainly in Germany's lower leagues, Neppe was responsible for identifying several talents during his time at Bayern, including Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies.

Neppe thanked Bayern for "the chance and the opportunity", saying "the treble in 2020 was the highlight."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueComan KingsleyMazraoui NoussairPavlovic AleksandarSane LeroyBayern MunichArsenalBundesliga
