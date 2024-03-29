Bayern boosted by returns of Kane and Coman for Dortmund clash, Neuer out

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bayern boosted by returns of Kane and Coman for Dortmund clash, Neuer out
Bayern boosted by returns of Kane and Coman for Dortmund clash, Neuer out
Kane has been Bayern's key player this season
Kane has been Bayern's key player this season
Reuters
Bayern Munich have been handed a timely boost with the return of forwards Harry Kane and Kingsley Coman for their Bundesliga clash against rivals Borussia Dortmund, but goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with injury, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

England captain Kane missed his country's friendly matches against Brazil and Belgium after sustaining an ankle injury during Bayern's 5-2 win at Darmstadt, while Frenchman Coman has been out for two months with a ligament tear in his left knee.

Bayern captain Neuer, meanwhile, picked up a muscle strain in his left adductor while training with the German national team last week and has been ruled out of the game.

Reigning champions Bayern, 10 points adrift of Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, host fourth-placed Dortmund on Saturday before visiting Heidenheim on April 6. They travel to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 9.

"Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It's all fine, he'll play," Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

"King (Coman) is a huge factor for us and will be back in the matchday squad. Serge Gnabry is also back. Both are hugely important for us. Our options up front are getting bigger and the competition for places should hopefully improve quality.

"Neuer is out. Aleks Pavlovic is unfortunately not available. Raphael Guerreiro also isn't back yet. And Sacha Boey got injured during the week. Those four are out."

Tuchel was hopeful Neuer would return against Heidenheim.

"It's nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough and he'll be in goal against Heidenheim," the German said.

Tuchel, who managed Dortmund from 2015-2017, said he expects a tough contest between Bayern and his former side.

"It's an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history," he said.

"I'm expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front. They want to have the ball. It'll be an open game.

"There's a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win."

Mentions
FootballBundesligaNeuer ManuelComan KingsleyKane HarryBayern MunichDortmund
Related Articles
Harry Kane in frame to play Dortmund after return to individual training
'Hungry' Bayern Munich turn focus to Lazio after Leverkusen league humbling
Philipp Lahm sure Leverkusen will win Bundesliga to end Bayern run
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lille take on Lens as club action finally returns
Updated
AC Milan manager Pioli expects emotional night against Fiorentina
Editors' Picks: Club football returns in style, huge days for tennis and cycling
Fantasy Premier League: The crucial final stretch of the season begins
Ruben Amorim emerges as new Liverpool frontrunner after Alonso snub
Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to embrace massive moment against Pep Guardiola's Man City
"I couldn't coach that": Jurgen Klopp full of praise for De Zerbi's impact at Brighton
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs' Micky van de Ven available for Luton game
Manchester United's Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Danielle Collins says decision to retire is about more than just tennis
Who's Missing: Manchester City's England stars ruled out for huge Arsenal clash
Carlos Alcaraz says Grigor Dimitrov made him feel like a 13-year-old in Miami masterclass
Tennis Tracker: Sensational Dimitrov crushes Alcaraz, Collins into Miami final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings