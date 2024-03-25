Harry Kane in frame to play Dortmund after return to individual training

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Harry Kane in frame to play Dortmund after return to individual training
Harry Kane in frame to play Dortmund after return to individual training
Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Darmstadt
Harry Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern Munich's 5-2 win over Darmstadt
AFP
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) returned from an ankle injury to take part in club training on Monday, putting him on course for Saturday's clash with Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern issued a statement saying the striker "completed an individual session at Bayern's training ground on Monday morning".

Kane was subbed out after injuring his ankle in Bayern's 5-2 win over Darmstadt and missed England's 1-0 loss to Brazil on Saturday.

He travelled back to Munich for treatment on Sunday after England manager Gareth Southgate said the forward would not be fit for Tuesday's friendly against Belgium.

The England captain has a history of ankle issues but has not yet missed a game in the league for Bayern this season, where he has scored 31 goals in 26 games.

Bayern did not reveal whether Kane would be fit to face Dortmund on Saturday.

Winners of the past 11 Bundesliga titles, Bayern sit 10 points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with eight games to play this season.

Bayern have been drawn to face the former Tottenham striker's ex-rivals Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with the first leg taking place in London on April 9th.

Bayern's Raphael Guerreiro, Kingsley Coman and Noussair Mazraoui also returned from injury to take part in individual sessions on Monday.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaKane HarryComan KingsleyGuerreiro RaphaelMazraoui NoussairBayern MunichDortmund
Related Articles
Bayern striker Kane travels to England camp for treatment on injured ankle
Bayern Munich chief says Harry Kane 'will take no risks' with ankle injury
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig locked in battle for top four Bundesliga finish
Show more
Football
Nottingham Forest appeal against four-point Premier League deduction
Updated
Koeman expects improved Netherlands performance against Germany, wary of Kroos
Scott McTominay: 'Not all doom and gloom' as Scotland seek to end winless run
Rob Page banks on youth as Wales target Euro 2024 spot in post-Bale era
Tearful Vinicius Junior confesses racism is reducing his desire to play football
Declan Rice named England captain for Belgium match, Ivan Toney set to play
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
Dani Carvajal says Spain is not a racist country ahead of Brazil friendly
England to wear nameless shirts against Belgium for Alzheimer's awareness
Spain manager Luis de la Fuente says Rodri ready to face Brazil despite three-day absence
Updated
Most Read
Dani Alves leaves Spanish prison after paying €1 million bail
USA see off Mexico in Nations League final marred by homophobic chants
Andy Murray says watching Carlos Alcaraz play tennis makes him smile
Emotional Murray sad to bid farewell to Miami Open after losing epic in final match there

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings