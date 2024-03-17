Bayern striker Kane travels to England camp for treatment on injured ankle

Bayern striker Kane travels to England camp for treatment on injured ankle
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane receives medical attention after sustaining the injury
Bayern Munich's Harry Kane receives medical attention after sustaining the injury
Reuters
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane (30) has travelled back to England to join up with the national team where he will be treated for an ankle injury he suffered in a 5-2 win at Darmstadt, the Bundesliga club said on Sunday.

Kane, who bagged a record-breaking 31st league goal to register the best-ever debut season in the German top flight, was taken off injured in Saturday's victory after colliding with the post and getting his foot tangled in the side netting.

"The striker has still travelled to international duty with England and will be treated by the team doctors there, in close consultation with the FC Bayern medical department," the club said.

England play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium at Wembley in the upcoming international break as they prepare for the European Championship that kicks off in June.

Kane is England's all-time top scorer with 62 goals.

Nigeria enjoying strong showing at the ongoing African Games

