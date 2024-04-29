Abdelhak Benchikha part ways with Simba SC after six months in charge

Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba SC have parted ways with head coach Abdelhak Benchikha (60) after only six months in charge of the team.

A statement from the club dated April 28th, 2024, confirmed the departure of the Algerian coach alongside his two assistants Kamal Boujnane and Farid Zemit. “The management of Simba SC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract with Head Coach Abdelhak Benchikha together with his two assistants Kamal Boujnane and Farid Zemit,” read part of the letter obtained by Flashscore News.

According to the statement, Benchikha requested Simba to terminate his contract to enable him to attend to family issues back in Algeria. “Benchikha requested to terminate his contract due to family issues affecting his family in Algeria,” added the statement.

“He has informed the club that his wife is sick hence he needs ample time to attend to her…according to the importance of the matter, the club has conceded his request. Simba thanks him for the entire time he spent at our club and wishes him all the best, we pray for a speedy recovery of his wife.”

Juma Mugunda named interim coach

Simba further confirmed the appointment of Juma Mgunda as the interim coach for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by Selemani Matola.

“The club would like to confirm the appointment of Juma (Mgunda) as the coach for the rest of the season and he will be assisted by Selemani (Matola). The two will handle the team until the management decides on the next coach,” added the statement.

Simba's next match Flashscore

“Mugunda will start work on April 30th when Simba face Namungo FC in a league fixture at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa.”

The exit of Benchikha, who joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi on November 24th, 2023 to replace fired Brazilian Roberto Oliveira, came hours after Simba had defeated Azam FC 1-0 to lift the 2024 Tanzania Union Super Cup. In a closely contested final at Amaan Sports Complex in Zanzibar on Saturday, Simba needed Babacar Sarr’s 77th-minute goal to sink the Ice Cream Makers and carry the day.

Benchikha’s reign at Simba

Benchikha arrived at Simba promising to win trophies but he departed having only won the Super Cup. He oversaw Simba’s campaign in the CAF Champions League where they reached the quarter-final but lost 3-0 on aggregate to defending champions Al Ahly of Egypt.

Simba lost the first leg 1-0 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium before losing 2-0 in the return leg at Cairo Stadium in Egypt. After Simba’s journey in the Champions League came to an end, Benchikha admitted to being disappointed with the outcome.

"I am so disappointed that we have let our fans down, we had opportunities to march on by converting our chances but we failed to convert them, we played well tactically and controlled the game statistically but the end product was not there,” he said as quoted by the Guardian.

“Al Ahly had few chances and they made good use of them, that is where the difference and experience at this stage come into existence. We did all we could but here is where our fate is, we have to focus on our next matches especially the cup this week.”

In the local league, he leaves Simba sitting third on the 16-team table with 46 points, 16 fewer than rivals and defending champions Young Africans (Yanga SC), who have 62 while Azam FC are second with 54 points.

Simba's position in the table Flashscore

Simba have managed 14 wins, four draws, and suffered three defeats. The worst defeat for Benchikha came in the Kariakoo derby against their rivals Yanga. After losing the first-round meeting 5-1, they suffered a 2-1 defeat in the reverse fixture to concede seven goals against their sworn rivals.

Before joining Simba, Benchikha had guided USM Alger of Algeria to the 2022-23 CAF Confederation Cup success after beating Yanga via the away goal rule following a 2-2 aggregate draw. In 2010, he coached Algeria national team but resigned on June 5th, 2011 a day after losing 4-0 in a 2012 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Benchikha signed an 18-month contract with Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 side Club Africain, returning to the club which he led to the 2008 league title. However, on April 20th, 2012, a mutual agreement was reached by the club and Benchikha to terminate his contract.

He later had short spells in different countries, in which he managed Difaa El Jadidi, Raja Casablanca, IR Tanger, Moghreb Tetouan, Mouloudia Oujda, DH El Jadida and RS Berkane in Morocco, Al-Ittihad Kalba in the United Arab Emirates, ES Setif in Algeria and Al-Ittihad Tripoli in Libya.