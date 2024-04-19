Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction

Vitesse's 35-year Eredivisie streak ends after 18-point deduction
Vitesse will be relegated follow the sanction
Vitesse will be relegated follow the sanction
Profimedia
Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem have been given an 18-point deduction due to licensing issues on Friday and will be relegated, ending 35 years of uninterrupted play in the top flight Eredivisie.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) independent licensing committee imposed the deduction, placing the club at the bottom of the standings with minus one point with four matches remaining.

They are 25 points behind RKC Waalwijk in the relegation play-off spot.

The club have been given the sanction because they have persistently fallen short of meeting the requirements of licensing regulations over an extended period, the KNVB said in a statement.

Vitesse said they would not appeal as it could jeopardise their current license.

"Although this is a dark day for everything and everyone who cares about Vitesse, this is the harsh reality," interim general manager Edwin Reijntjes said.

"On the other hand, and I really want to make this clear to everyone, we are extremely happy with the opportunity offered to us to retain our license. This was also hanging by a thread."

Vitesse were promoted to the Eredivisie in the 1989 but have never won the league title. Their sole major trophy came in 2017 when they lifted the Dutch Cup.

Mentions
FootballEredivisieVitesse
