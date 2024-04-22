Acerbi and Thuram fire Inter to derby win over Milan and Serie A title

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Serie A
  4. Acerbi and Thuram fire Inter to derby win over Milan and Serie A title
Acerbi and Thuram fire Inter to derby win over Milan and Serie A title
Updated
Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring Inter's second goal
Marcus Thuram celebrates after scoring Inter's second goal
AFP
Inter Milan became the joint-earliest team to win the Serie A title after goals from Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram fired Simone Inzaghi’s side to a famous 2-1 victory over fierce rivals AC Milan, as the Scudetto winner was confirmed at the end of a Milan derby for the first time ever

Having registered an emphatic 5-1 victory in September’s reverse fixture, Inter looked determined to assert a similar level of control over Stefano Pioli’s men during the opening stages. The Nerazzurri came flying out the blocks, and their early pressure was duly rewarded with a breakthrough in the 18th minute.

Federico Dimarco’s out-swinging corner was flicked on by Benjamin Pavard at the front post, with the ball falling perfectly into the path of an unmarked Acerbi who headed home from inside the six-yard box.

Francesco Acerbi is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the opening goal
AFP

Inter continued to look the more threatening of the two sides as the first half progressed, with Lautaro Martinez spurning a glorious opportunity from close range, while at the other end, Yann Sommer had to be alert to thwart Rafael Leao’s low effort.

The open nature of the contest showed no signs of slowing down before half-time as Thuram fired wastefully wide for Inzaghi’s side and Davide Calabria saw a sharp strike parried away by Sommer.

AC Milan's Davide Calabria, right, is challenged by Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez
Profimedia

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, and Inter doubled their lead within four minutes of the restart.

Thuram showed impressive speed and strength to power past Fikayo Tomori, and the Nerazzurri frontman unleashed a clinical strike into the bottom corner from range for his 12th league goal of the campaign.

That piece of individual brilliance looked to have ended Milan’s hopes of ruining Inter’s big night, as Inzaghi’s men cruised through large spells of the second period relatively untroubled.

With 10 minutes remaining, however, Tomori pulled a goal back for the hosts with a simple close-range header after Christian Pulisic’s initial effort had been tipped onto the post by Sommer.

Milan vs Inter match stats
Flashscore

That sparked Milan into life late on, but it ultimately proved nothing more than a consolation, with the contest marred by stoppage-time fighting that saw Theo Hernandez, Denzel Dumfries and Calabria all dismissed.

Inter, however, held their nerve to seal a 20th Serie A title and extend their unbeaten league run to 27 matches.

As for Pioli’s men, they’ll be desperate to bounce back against Juventus on Saturday after suffering a sixth consecutive defeat in the Milan derby.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Benjamin Pavard (Inter Milan)

See all the match stats here.

Inter are champions
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballSerie AAC MilanInterPavard BenjaminThuram MarcusAcerbi FrancescoInzaghi SimoneSommer YannTomori FikayoDimarco FedericoMartinez Lautaro
Related Articles
Four of the biggest clashes between rivals Inter and AC Milan
Milan seeking redemption by stalling Inter's title celebrations, says manager Pioli
Inter not focused on clinching title in Milan derby, claims manager Inzaghi
Show more
Football
Inter claim 20th Italian title with derby win against city rivals Milan
Updated
Inter's title success brings just reward for Inzaghi after dominant campaign
Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win
Updated
The five pivotal moments on the road to Inter's dominant Serie A triumph
Manchester United manager Ten Hag under mounting pressure despite reaching FA Cup final
Aitana Bonmati and Novak Djokovic win top Laureus World Sports Awards
Bologna blow Roma away to strengthen their grip on fourth spot in Serie A
Forest request PGMOL release VAR audio from controversial Everton defeat
Updated
West Ham's contact with Amorim revealed as Premier League interest ramps up
Most Read
Hossein Vafaei says 'smelly' Crucible can learn from China
Football Tracker: Inter claim the 2023/24 Scudetto, Sevilla and Bologna win
Shaun Murphy springs to defence of Crucible after Hossein Vafaei's comments
OPINION: Snooker and Ronnie O'Sullivan desperately need a Luke Littler

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings