Race for the Scudetto: Leao makes the difference for Milan, Atalanta & Bologna impress

As the Serie A season moved a step closer to its end, Max Allegri moved a step closer to the exit door at Juventus while AC Milan, Bologna and Atalanta moved a step closer to securing European football.

Allegri's Juventus suffered another painful loss, being beaten 1-0 by Igor Tudor's Lazio in his first match as Maurizio Sarri's replacement. The bench on which the Juventus coach sits is getting hotter and hotter, and there are already rumours about possible replacements.

That could well be Thiago Motta, who is hands down the best coach in Italy right now with his Bologna side continuing to impress and charge towards a place in the Champions League.

There was also a surprising draw for Daniele De Rossi's Roma, who were stopped by an excellent Lecce, where Luca Gotti's cure is working.

Let's take a closer look at what happened in the latest round of Serie A.

Match of the week - Fiorentina vs AC Milan

Rafael Leao is Milan's extra man right now, an unstoppable winger, but it is impossible not to point out the consistency with which Ruben Loftus-Cheek is finding his way to goal, one game after another - or at least near enough!

Stefano Pioli has been achieving important results in recent weeks even with less-than-stellar performances, and that is always a credit; it is the factor that makes the difference at the end of the season. Negative moments happen and it is inevitable, but having the strength and quality to be able to come out on top even after so-and-so performances is a recipe for success.

Saturday night's clash between Milan and Fiorentina was absolutely entertaining: lots of chances, on both sides, with Mike Maignan and Pietro Terracciano the absolute stars of the match. The Frenchman saved the Rossoneri on several occasions, especially from Andrea Belotti and Rolando Mandragora, while the latter had to put up the wall multiple times to keep his team alive in the closing stages of the game.

Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina conceded so many chances to their opponents, but certainly had the merit of managing to create just as many - that's their style. The same goes for Milan, who can at this moment count on Leao in a state of absolute top form. Leao in Serie A makes the difference. Always.

Player of the Week - Ricciardo Calafiori

Some time ago, no one could really have said that. At Roma, he was barely a sub, with so many - indeed too many - injuries slowing his growth and development, but Thiago Motta is really making him one of the best defenders in Europe. He has reinvented him in the role of central defender, and there Calafiori has found his place in the world.

Now Motta's and Bologna's greatest weapon, he is the man who turns every defensive action into an offensive one and is probably their biggest hidden gem, more so than Joshua Zirkzee and Lewis Ferguson. Clean in his tackles, precise in his handling and passing of the ball, the key man for the Felsinei's build-up from the back, he always manages to find a free player to serve.

In recent matches he has been decisive in attack, getting an assist in the last match (a 3-0 win against Salernitana). He is much more than just a central defender, he is much more than a full-back, he is almost a midfielder loaned to the defence. Ahead of the summer, many teams have already set their eyes on him, especially Juventus, and it will be difficult for Bologna to prevent his departure, because we are talking about a defender who is unique on the international scene.

Left-footed central defenders are rare - brave and clean ones even more so. Bravo to Motta for recognising this evolution, and bravo to Calafiori for never giving up. Today he enjoys the fruits of his labour.

Team of the Week - Atalanta

Atalanta have gotten up and running again, and they're getting tough for their competitors. Gian Piero Gasperini is finding the best form from some of his important players, such as Gianluca Scamacca, who found his way back to goal on Saturday against Napoli. Few players can shoot better than him, and Alex Meret experienced it up close.

The man of the match was probably Alexei Miranchuk, who had the merit of breaking the deadlock and then assisting one of his teammates for another goal.

Teun Koopmeiners, who came in from the bench and is the absolute star of Atalanta at the moment (his chances of leaving the club in the summer are increasing week after week), also managed to find a goal. The credit for regaining rhythm, confidence and condition belongs to Gasperini, who managed to steady the helm of the ship in a complicated moment and now the route has been resumed.

The prospects in the league are rosy and there is also a Europe League title still to play for. The 3-0 win at the home of Napoli relaunches Atalanta in the Champions League race, and with the game against Fiorentina still to be played, they are in a potentially advantageous position over De Rossi's Roma, victims of the Giallorossi's poor first half of the season under Jose Mourinho.