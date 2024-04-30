Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Championship
  4. Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion
Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion
Kieffer Moore scored Ipswich's opening goal in Coventry
Kieffer Moore scored Ipswich's opening goal in CoventryAFP
Ipswich Town beat Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night to put themselves on the verge of automatic promotion into the Premier League.

The win puts Ipswich second in the Championship, three points ahead of Leeds who are third with one round of games remaining.

It means that if Ipswich draw or win on Saturday, the Tractor Boys will secure back-to-back promotions and book a place in the top flight for the first time since 2002.

Ipswich, who play second-from-bottom Huddersfield in their final fixture at Portman Road, have the added comfort of knowing they would not even need a point from their game should Leeds fail to beat Southampton at Elland Road.

It looked like it could be a nervey night for Ipswich when Haji Wright equalised for the home side after Kieffer Moore had put the Tractor Boys ahead early in the piece.

However, five minutes after Wright's goal near the hour mark, Cameron Burgess stepped up to reclaim the lead for his side and set up the club's biggest week of football in over two decades.

"I just kicked it as hard as I could and kept my head down, there are no secrets," match-winner Burgess told Sky Sports.

"We love playing at home in front of our fans. It's a big occasion on Saturday and it will be a special day hopefully."

"The old cliche is 'one more to go'. It's a big step in the right direction."

 

Mentions
FootballWright HajiBurgess CameronMoore KiefferIpswichCoventryLeedsHuddersfieldSouthamptonChampionship
Related Articles
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
Leicester City take big step towards promotion to Premier League with win over West Brom
Leicester City report losses worth 89.7 million pounds in latest account
Show more
Football
Thomas Tuchel says Bayern Munich ready for winner-takes-all match at Real Madrid
Edin Terzic repays Dortmund faith before semi-final clash with PSG
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Updated
Manchester United's interim CEO and CFO to step down at end of season
VAR should have intervened for probable Forest penalty against Everton, says Webb
Underdogs Al-Ain can make Asian Champions League dream come true, says Erik
Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
OPINION: Keep or sell? Players Manchester United should cut adrift or retain
'We're here to enjoy it', says Luis Enrique ahead of Dortmund semi-final
Most Read
Vinicius Junior at the double as Bayern Munich and Real Madrid play out thrilling draw
Ronnie O'Sullivan energised by intermittent fasting in bid for eighth title
Real Madrid wary of Bayern Munich threat in upcoming 'European Clasico'
Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises into World Championship quarters with win over Ryan Day

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings