Ipswich beat Coventry to take giant stride towards Premier League promotion

Ipswich Town beat Coventry 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday night to put themselves on the verge of automatic promotion into the Premier League.

The win puts Ipswich second in the Championship, three points ahead of Leeds who are third with one round of games remaining.

It means that if Ipswich draw or win on Saturday, the Tractor Boys will secure back-to-back promotions and book a place in the top flight for the first time since 2002.

Ipswich, who play second-from-bottom Huddersfield in their final fixture at Portman Road, have the added comfort of knowing they would not even need a point from their game should Leeds fail to beat Southampton at Elland Road.

It looked like it could be a nervey night for Ipswich when Haji Wright equalised for the home side after Kieffer Moore had put the Tractor Boys ahead early in the piece.

However, five minutes after Wright's goal near the hour mark, Cameron Burgess stepped up to reclaim the lead for his side and set up the club's biggest week of football in over two decades.

"I just kicked it as hard as I could and kept my head down, there are no secrets," match-winner Burgess told Sky Sports.

"We love playing at home in front of our fans. It's a big occasion on Saturday and it will be a special day hopefully."

"The old cliche is 'one more to go'. It's a big step in the right direction."