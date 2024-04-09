How Bayern have historically haunted Arsenal in the Champions League

Bayern Munich are yet to lose to Arsenal across two legs of a Champions League knockout tie

Arsenal have been haunted by Bayern Munich in the Champions League over the past two decades - could this season be the one where Arsenal finally break the hoodoo and progress at the expense of the German giants?

The two sides have met six times in the Champions League overall, with four of those occasions being in the last 16, and in each of those four ties Bayern Munich came out on top.

"That's history," Mikel Arteta said this week ahead of his team's challenge of facing their apparent bogey side in Europe's elite competition. "When you look at their history in the competition it's clear. We have to prove that, that's for sure.

"Football is such a competitive environment and it's so hard to be consistent that this can happen to anybody."

Arteta's opposite Thomas Tuchel, on the other hand, is hoping for more of the same when Harry Kane and co. arrive at the Emirates on Tuesday night. Tuchel was full of respect for the Premier League's leaders but wants his team to lean into their experience at the top level in north London.

"We have more experience in the Champions League. It's different in the Champions League compared to the Premier League. We want to use that to our advantage," Tuchel told reporters on Monday.

All four of Arsenal's season-ending losses to Bayern Munich were in the last 16, and all four came under Arsene Wenger. Here's how the Gunners have been outdone by the Bundesliga side over the years...

2004/05 Champions League last 16

Arsenal came into this particular European season on the back of being crowned the Premier League's 'Invincibles.' The Gunners went on to finish unbeaten in the group stage of the competition to top the group, but it wasn't as dominant as they would have liked - drawing four fixtures to leave them just a point ahead of Greece's Panathinaikos who finished third.

Things unravelled quite quickly in the first leg of their last 16 tie in Munich, with Kolo Toure's two defensive errors leading to a pair of goals from Claudio Pizarro. And when Hasan Salihamidzic volleyed in a third, it looked to be a real mountain to climb in the game as well as the tie.

Bayern Munich celebrate Pizarro's first goal AFP

Toure would make amends somewhat by scoring late in the piece to make it a two-goal deficit at full-time in Munich, but it was still a night to forget for Arsenal.

There was a marked improvement from Wenger’s charges in the second leg at Highbury a month later, but Thierry Henry's solitary strike to beat Oliver Kahn shortly after the hour mark was not enough to overturn the full extent of the deficit as Arsenal were beaten 3-2 on aggregate.

2012/13 Champions League last 16

Arsenal headed into the first leg of this particular last-16 tie having been dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship side Blackburn Rovers just a few days prior. But if Wenger was hoping for a big response from his players at the Emirates, he did not get one, as Bayern's Thomas Muller put the visitors into the driving seat with two early goals.

Lukas Podolski pulled one back for Arsenal after the break to threaten a comeback, but Mario Mandzukic secured a third to leave the Gunners needing a big win in Munich to overturn the 3-1 result.

Olivier Giroud scored from a Theo Walcott cross AFP

It very nearly came, too, with Olivier Giroud getting on the end of Theo Walcott's cross as early as the third minute to leave Arsenal fans dreaming of a special Champions League night.

Wenger's charges continued to push for a second, but by the time Laurent Koscielny's header came in the 86th minute it was arguably too late for the vital third goal, and the Germans held on to win the tie on their way to being crowned Champions League champions at Wembley a few months later.

2013/14 Champions League last 16

Arsenal would once again host the first leg of the fixture. On this occasion, Bayern arrived with Pep Guardiola in charge, but despite that fact, it was a close affair at the Emirates for much of the first half.

But then Mesut Ozil had a penalty saved by Manuel Neuer and Wojciech Szczesny was sent off for a foul on Arjen Robben in the area, making it an even more difficult equation for the Gunners.

Toni Kroos scored a brilliant goal to help sink Arsenal AFP

The Germans finally went in front courtesy of a spectacular 20-yard effort from Kroos just after half-time, and though it appeared set to end that way, substitute Muller headed in a second shortly before full-time to send Bayern back to Germany with a two-goal advantage.

Arsenal were once again in need of a big result to reverse their first-leg arrears, but on this occasion, the second leg got underway with a short-range goal from Bastian Schweinsteiger to give Bayern a three-goal aggregate advantage. Podolski would ultimately level the score on the night, but Bayern progressed 3-1 on aggregate.

2016/17 Champions League last 16

The two sides met in the group stage of the 2015/16 Champions League, with Bayern coming out on top 5-3 on aggregate, but in the following season in what was to be Wenger's final Champions League campaign in charge, it was fitting that Arsenal would face Bayern Munich in the last 16.

There was a familiar feel to proceedings as Robben put Bayern 1-0 up after barely ten minutes had passed in the first leg, and matters became worse when Alexis Sanchez then missed a penalty to draw level.

Alexis Sanchez put Arsenal level in the first half in Munich AFP

Sanchez would eventually score to send the teams down the tunnel at half-time at one-apiece, but the floodgates opened in the second half as Bayern scored three goals in ten minutes; firstly through Robert Lewandowski before Thiago Alcantara then added a double.

Muller would rub salt to the wound with a fifth goal two minutes from time, putting Arsenal in predictably familiar territory at the end of the first leg.

This time the Gunners hosted the second leg, and this time it looked like their fortunes might change when Walcott put them ahead with an early goal to send the home support into song.

Lewandowski scored from a penalty AFP

However, the second half was even worse for Arsenal in the second leg, with Koscielny being sent off and Lewandowski scoring from the resulting penalty.

Bayern's rapid-fire then arrived in the final 25 minutes, with Robben adding a second and Douglas Costa making it 3-1 with a sensational solo goal. And it was to be Arturo Vidal to have the final say with a late double as Wenger's Champions League journey with Arsenal ended with a 10-2 loss on aggregate.

Will this be the year for Arsenal?

In the majority of previous ties, Bayern would have been the favourites. This time, however, Arteta's side are flying. They are at the summit of the Premier League table and have only lost two games across all competitions in 2024.

With the Spaniard at the helm, even the looming presence of Kane, who scored a record 14 goals in north London derbies, is not the threat it once was. Tuchel's side have lost five of their last 10 games in all competitions and are days away from seeing rivals Bayer Leverkusen secure the Bundesliga title in comfortable fashion.

They were also dumped out of the German Cup by third-tier Saarbrucken, and yet - either due to the likes of Kane or the poor historical record - Arteta is refusing the disregard the challenge of the six-time Champions League champions.

"They are a top team. I'm a big admirer of Thomas," Arteta said. "The way his teams set up, the way they play, the way they transmit. I have learned a lot from him and looking at them they are a top team.

"We have prepared well and now we have to take our game where we want to. If we do that we have a chance to win."