EXCLUSIVE: Alan Smith adamant Arsenal can't be bullied by Bayern in Champions League tie

Eleven months ago, Brighton ran rings around Arsenal at the Emirates, winning 3-0 and in the process burying all hope the Gunners had of a final title push. On Saturday, Arsenal sent a signal to the rest of the Premier League of how much they'd grown as a team, winning by the same scoreline down in Brighton after a very dominant display. Are we watching a really big team in the making here as they get set for the challenge of Bayern Munich on Tuesday?

"I think we are," says Alan Smith (61) when questioned by Tribalfootball.com. The former two-time Golden Boot winner for Arsenal thoroughly enjoyed what he saw at The Amex Saturday night.

"Arsenal are in a much better position now than they were at this time last season. Defensively, there is a huge difference. They have the best defensive record in the league which again gives them a great platform of confidence, knowing that maybe one goal could win it. They've got plenty of players that could score that one goal," Smith continues.

They sure do, with only Bukayo Saka so far hitting double-digits in the Premier League with 14 goals. With a total of 75 goals in the Premier League Arsenal boast the best offense which is pretty good going, considering they were supposed to be in need of a striker.

"Well, this time last year, it wasn't about not scoring goals. It was about conceding them, and letting leads slip. They scored enough goals last year and now, with Havertz and Declan Rice going forward, they're even more potent," says Smith, who played his whole career as a target-man himself and knows goals don't always flow as freely as one likes.

"There was just that little patch where they couldn't stick the ball in the net. Most teams endure something like that at some stage during a season, but they've come through that with flying colours."

Versatile Gunners

When Luton suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates, their manager Rob Edwards showered praise on Arsenal saying, "Maybe they're the one team out of the three (fighting for the title) that can play any game. If it's a physical game, a footballing game, a running game. Whatever it is, they've got the answer."

A statement Smith can relate to, not least taking note of the physical aspect.

"For so long, in the latter years of the Arsene Wenger years, Arsenal were fragile and could be bullied. Thankfully, we've seen the end of that. This is a big team. Lining up in the tunnel, the opposition look across at them which can be intimidating because they're not going to be bullied these days.

"They've got the players that can stand up for themselves and you've got to have that physical strength to come through the battles. They are also a very fit side who can cover a lot of ground while also technically superb.

"And they've had great success at set-pieces. The ability to win the ball in the air is another string to the bow and an important one for any title side."

'Arsenal are better than Bayern'

It is little wonder then, that Arsenal sit top of the pile once again with eight games to spare and Mikel Arteta stated that the Brighton win would help increase their own belief for the remaining games. Being a two-time league-winner, Smith knows full well how important confidence is in the run-in.

"They should have the belief. They've got a year's experience compared to last season when it fell apart towards the end. They certainly wouldn't want that to happen again. They're all one year older, wiser, more mature as footballers.

"As a footballer, sometimes you have to suffer and have the determination to right the wrongs. That is what defines them. And the defensive solidity is a huge plus for them, so they're in a really good position," 'Smithy' says while also declaring himself "optimistic" with regards to the Champions League.

"Obviously, Bayern have not had a great season which means they can concentrate on the Champions League. I don't see that as an advantage, though, because it's also about momentum. Yes, they can rest players in their league game in between the two legs as opposed to Arsenal, who have got Aston Villa at home on Saturday.

"But I think Arsenal are a better team than them. They've certainly got players that can hurt you and they've got that winning mentality in Europe which Arsenal haven't got and haven't had in the last few years. But I would fancy the Gunners to get through."

