Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta delighted with Kai Havertz's all-round game

Mikel Arteta praised Kai Havertz ahead of Arsenal's trip to Brighton
Mikel Arteta praised Kai Havertz ahead of Arsenal's trip to Brighton
Reuters
Kai Havertz's (24) movement off the ball and his willingness to contribute defensively makes him a valuable asset to Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of their Premier League game at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Germany international, who was signed from Chelsea for 65 million pounds in the close season, set up Martin Odegaard's opener in a 2-0 win over Luton Town to reach nine goals and four assists in 41 games across all competitions.

Despite Havertz's underwhelming output in terms of goals and assists, Arteta said he was pleased with him, telling reporters: "He has incredible qualities in the attacking phase as well as in link-up play.

"His contribution defensively is outstanding with the work rate he puts into the team. He has more games to come and he will be trying to improve his numbers.

"It is just his first season for us and has been moving in different positions. He is very intelligent."

Second-placed Arsenal, who are two points behind league-leaders Liverpool in the standings, face a test of their title credentials when they travel to the Amex Stadium to take on Brighton.

Under Roberto de Zerbi, Brighton have lost just one league game at home this season.

Arteta hailed the Italian's influence at the south-coast club, adding: "What they have done on the pitch deserves credit and the way they have run the club.

"They are fighting with the top clubs and have done a magnificent job. His football makes life very difficult for the opponent and they play attractive football.

"We have to select our best line-up. We have to train and get ready to win again. Brighton will be tough, they play well, but we have to be better than them."

Arsenal in the standings
Flashscore

The Spanish manager added he would take a late call on Bukayo Saka's participation after the England international was left out of Arsenal's squad for the win over Luton.

"I think he's going to fly and be so decisive," Arteta said.

"He's so strong. How much he wants it when you talk to him and how excited he is about what's coming. He's getting better and better. It's normal to have little niggles and kicks."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalHavertz KaiArteta MikelBrighton
