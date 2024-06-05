Sancho and Man Utd officials due for crunch talks in coming days

Manchester United officials will hold talks with winger Jadon Sancho (24) in the coming days.

The Red Devils are hoping to understand the mindset of the English winger after his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho helped the German team reach the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

As per ESPN, Technical director Jason Wilcox and director of football negotiations Matt Hargreaves will talk with Sancho’s reps prior to pre-season.

The hope is that the club and Sancho can find an arrangement that works for all parties.

He is not likely to play for the club again, unless manager Erik ten Hag is axed.

FootballSancho JadonManchester UnitedDortmundPremier LeagueBundesligaChampions League
